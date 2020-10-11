   
18,000 persons are living with Hepatitis C in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 11 October, 2020
Latest News:
Covid-19: Hospital admissions back up to April levels...
Health minister: No guarantee lockdown can be avoided...
Contact-free payments accelerated with Covid-19 crisis...
Coronavirus: Leuven researchers report progress in slowing disease...
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenian bombing kills seven in Azerbaijan...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 11 October 2020
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions back up to April levels
    Health minister: No guarantee lockdown can be avoided
    Contact-free payments accelerated with Covid-19 crisis
    Coronavirus: Leuven researchers report progress in slowing disease with high doses of favipiravir
    Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenian bombing kills seven in Azerbaijan
    Statue of Christopher Columbus taken off Mexico’s capital
    18,000 persons are living with Hepatitis C in Belgium
    EU support to Roma: More of the same policy or a break with the past?
    Are Belgium’s greens wavering over end to nuclear power?
    Brussels police end clandestine party in central Brussels
    Coronavirus: Hospitalised patients are younger, with fewer underlying conditions
    Belgium’s French-speaking community predicts ‘complicated discussions’ over EU aid
    Brussels bars and cafés paying for the failed struggle against COVID-19, union says
    Mosquito that infected Belgian couple probably came in by plane
    Kim Jong Un: ‘not a single person with coronavirus in North Korea’
    The cryptocurrency revolution: How Europe could take the lead in the ‘money of the future’
    Greta Thunberg calls on U.S. voters to support Biden
    Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the UN World Food Programme
    Legalising cocaine is ‘something to consider,’ says Antwerp mayor
    Coronavirus: Church switches hand gel for holy water
    View more
    Share article:

    18,000 persons are living with Hepatitis C in Belgium

    Sunday, 11 October 2020
    © Belga

    Belgium is far from its target of eradicating the Hepatitis C Virus by 2030, a coalition of Belgian experts warned on Friday.

    To attain this goal, 1,200 patients need to be treated each year, the VHC Coalition noted.

    EU Member States, including Belgium, made a commitment at the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2016 to eradicate the disease by 2030. Four years on, the results have been insufficient, according to the VHC Coalition.

    “Belgium is “at the back of the pack” and “without policy change, the goal will not even be attained in 2050,” the VHC Coalition warned.

    According to the Coalition’s calculations, 18,000 persons are living with Hepatitis C in Belgium and 300 patients die from the viral condition each year.

    “Since the bearers of the virus sometimes remain asymptomatic for a long time, they often infect people around them through blood contact,” said Dr. Jean-Pierre Mulkay, the Coalition’s spokesman. “It’s precisely this chain of infection that we need to break.”

    “We also have a treatment that offers patients a recovery chance of over 95%,” added Mulkay, who is also a gastro-enterologist at the Saint Pierre Medical Hospital.

    The experts are calling for a more coordinated approach to get Belgium’s anti-Hepatitis-C effort on track. “Because of the latent nature of Hepatitis C and the fact that it affects the most fragile groups, good follow-up is of crucial importance,” Dr. Mulkay said. “A global, multi-disciplinary strategy is required.”

    The Coalition is organising a roundtable on Hepatitis C on Friday, following which, it says, it will submit its recommendations to political decision-makers.

    The Brussels Times