   
Vlaams Belangs' call for united front leaves N-VA cold
Sunday, 11 October, 2020
    Vlaams Belangs' call for united front leaves N-VA cold

    Sunday, 11 October 2020

    The Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie (N-VA) has reacted with scepticism to a call from Vlaams Belang (VB) for the two Flemish nationalist parties to form a united front in the Chamber.

    “A call that is coupled with a series of attacks against the N-VA looks more like a trap,” commented the head of the N-VA group in the federal parliament, Peter De Roover.

    Tom Van Grieken, president of the extreme-right VB, had said on Sunday on VRT’s ‘De Zevende Dag’ programme that the two opposition parties should form a united front in the Chamber instead of being at loggerheads.

    The ball is in N-VA’s court, Van Grieken said, adding that the N-VA needed to do some introspection and reflect on the criticism that it has been levelling against Vlaams Belang.

    He also described as “intellectual dishonesty” a claim by N-VA’s Theo Francken that VB does much shouting but does not come up with any proposals.

    N-VA’s Peter De Roover countered that his party “does not oppose the opposition, whereas Vlaams Belang cannot resist launching barbs against the N-VA.”

    “Our group is focusing on the work of the rainbow government and confronting it with our programme,” he explained.

    The Brussels Times