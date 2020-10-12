Over 50 organisations join new Belgian Alliance for Climate Action

The Belgian section of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the non-profit organisation The Shift officially announced the creation of the Belgian Alliance for Climate Action on Monday in a press release.

Over 50 organisations have already joined the Alliance, committing themselves to aligning their activities with the objectives of the Paris Agreement, namely to limit the global temperature rise below 2°C and to continue efforts to limit it to 1.5°C.

The Belgian Alliance for Climate Action is a platform for Belgian organisations that want to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, increase their climate ambitions and use Science Based Targets (SBTs) to achieve their climate objectives, The Shift and WWF Belgium explained.

All organisations, regardless of their size or sector of activity, can join the Alliance, which brings together organisations that have already defined SBTs and are ready to share their experience, as well as organisations that want to set climate targets and are looking for advice and inspiration, the two project initiators added.

“Through the Belgian Alliance for Climate Action, we want to encourage organisations to set ambitious climate targets,” said Marie Delvaulx, director of The Shift.

“As a Belgian sustainable development network, we welcome a wide range of experts. We are convinced that partnership and exchange between organisations is the key to success in achieving these climate goals”.

According to WWF Belgium Director General Antoine Lebrun, “many organisations want to take their responsibilities and be part of a sustainable future.”

Among the 53 member organisations of the Belgian Alliance for Climate Action are Alpro, Belfius, Bpost, Carrefour, Danone, Ikea, KU Leuven University and Triodos.

The Alliance was launched at Danone’s production site in Rotselaar, in the presence of Queen Mathilde, ambassador for the sustainable development objectives of the United Nations.

“We must not let the Covid-19 crisis distract us from the long-term goals we have set ourselves,” she said. “We must rebuild in a sustainable way.”

The signatory members of the Belgian Alliance for Climate Action commit to initiate the SBT process within one year of joining. Once this step has been taken, they have two years to have their objectives validated, said WWF Belgium and The Shift.

The Brussels Times