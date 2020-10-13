   
Half a million face masks in Belgium unusable because of missing stickers
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 13 October, 2020
Latest News:
Half a million face masks in Belgium unusable...
Brussels extends support measures for cultural sector...
EU introduces uniform colour codes for travel zones...
Telenet wants to provide 10,000 vulnerable families with...
Belgium in Brief: Not Ruling Out Another Lockdown...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 13 October 2020
    Half a million face masks in Belgium unusable because of missing stickers
    Brussels extends support measures for cultural sector
    EU introduces uniform colour codes for travel zones
    Telenet wants to provide 10,000 vulnerable families with €5 basic internet
    Belgium in Brief: Not Ruling Out Another Lockdown
    Johnson & Jonhson halts coronavirus vaccine trials over ‘unexplained illness’
    More than 7,000 Covid-19 tests carried out at Brussels Airport
    European cities will need to be transformed to reach climate goal, Commissioner says
    Almost 4,500 new coronavirus cases per day in Belgium, all indicators keep rising
    Brexit: Flanders foresees extra €83 million in aid for companies
    600 students test positive for coronavirus at UCLouvain
    Map shows how coronavirus covered Belgium in 6 weeks
    Brussels mobility minister tests positive for coronavirus
    Two Walloon provinces impose coronavirus curfew
    Allowing Covid-19 to circulate freely to reach herd immunity ‘not an option’, says WHO
    Belgium can’t rule out another lockdown, experts warn
    Belgium: Second worst country in Europe for coronavirus infections
    Belgian hospitals will provide more beds for Covid-19 patients from Wednesday
    Facebook bans Holocaust denial content
    Flanders bans indoor sports from Wednesday
    View more
    Share article:

    Half a million face masks in Belgium unusable because of missing stickers

    Tuesday, 13 October 2020
    Illustration image. Credit: Belga

    About half a million face masks that Belgium ordered to make up for the shortages in residential care centres have been blocked since this spring because some of the boxes were missing necessary stickers.

    The problem with the stickers has since been rectified, according to Het Nieuwsblad, but according to the procedure, the Federal Public Economy Service may not approve the batch of perfectly usable KN95 masks a second time.

    As a result, the stock has been blocked in a warehouse in Ghent for several months. The cost of the whole operation amounts to €829,000, including VAT. €721,000 for the masks and €108,000 for the transport.

    Flemish MP for the rightwing N-VA party Lorin Parys called on the new federal Minister for Economy Pierre-Yves Dermagne to consider a re-inspection, adding that his predecessor, Nathalie Muylle, refused, reports De Standaard.

    Flemish Minister for Welfare Wouter Beke confirmed the problem, but emphasised that they are working on a solution, reports the Belga press agency.

    The Brussels Times