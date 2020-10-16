   
'Don't make extra plans this weekend,' Crisis Centre warns
Friday, 16 October, 2020
    'Don't make extra plans this weekend,' Crisis Centre warns

    Friday, 16 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium's Crisis Centre urged people to not make any extra plans for this weekend, as the new measures that will be announced today will likely only take effect on Monday.

    "Today is an important day," said virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht during a press conference on Friday, adding that the expected stricter measures are necessary. "All indicators are on red. But we know what we have to do," he said.

    However, the measures will likely only go into force on Monday, after the weekend. "Do not make any extra plans for this weekend. Do not think: we are going to take advantage of it," he urged.

    "The sooner we change our behaviour, the sooner we will have this virus by the scruff of its neck again," said Van Gucht.

    Crisis Centre spokesperson Yves Stevens called on people to take their responsibility as soon as possible. "Unfortunately, we will have to pay for any foolishness."

    "Focus on the things that can still take place in a safe way, such as an autumn walk in the woods," he said. "Please, take your responsibility."

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times