‘Don’t make extra plans this weekend,’ Crisis Centre warns
Friday, 16 October 2020
Credit: Belga
Belgium’s Crisis Centre urged people to not make any extra plans for this weekend, as the new measures that will be announced today will likely only take effect on Monday.
“Today is an important day,” said virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht during a press conference on Friday, adding that the expected stricter measures are necessary. “All indicators are on red. But we know what we have to do,” he said.
However, the measures will likely only go into force on Monday, after the weekend. “Do not make any extra plans for this weekend. Do not think: we are going to take advantage of it,” he urged.