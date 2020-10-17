Weather report: cloudy weekend with some showers expected

Cloudy weather is expected to dominate from Saturday afternoon, despite some patches of clear sky, the Royal Meteorological Institute announced in its midday forecast.

The grey skies could be accompanied by isolated showers, mainly along the coast. The wind will be slight, while highs will range between 6°C in Hautes Fagnes and 12°C in the west of the country.

The clouds, sometimes interspersed with clear skies, will continue on Saturday evening and into the night, at times with light rain and localised fog banks. Lows will be between 2°C or 3°C in Hautes Fagnes and 10°C on the coast.

Similar weather is to be expected on Sunday: the cloud cover will be thick, with clear skies peeping through here and there. Drizzles and sometimes showers can be expected.

Maximum temperatures will vary from 8°C in the Ardennes and 14°C in the centre, while the wind will be slight and, in some areas, moderate.

The Brussels Times