The maximum price for gas will hit a four-month low on Wednesday, according to the latest data from FPS Economy.

For a litre of 95 E10, it will be €1.3530, a decrease of 2.3 cents per litre. This new price is the lowest since June 19.

The maximum price for 98 E5 will drop by one cent per litre to €1.4050.

These prices are the result of fluctuations in the quotations of petroleum products and/or the bio components inherent in their composition on international markets.

The Brussels Times