Weather report: RMI issues yellow alert for fog in Brussels

Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) announced a yellow alert for fog in Brussels, Walloon Brabant and all of Flanders on Friday.

A yellow alert for fog is issued when scattered fog with a visibility of up to 500 metres is expected. The RMI recommends keeping a sufficient distance while driving, adjusting speed and practicing vigilance.

The fog could locally limit visibility to under 200 metres, according to the RMI.

The yellow alert went into effect at 9:00 AM and should end around 2:00 PM.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times