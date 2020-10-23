   
Weather report: RMI issues yellow alert for fog in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 23 October, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium breaks average of 10,000 coronavirus cases per...
Tax authorities step up the fight against tax-dodgers...
AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine triggers ‘strong immune response’: study...
Weather report: RMI issues yellow alert for fog...
Nine out of ten Belgian provinces reach highest...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 23 October 2020
    Belgium breaks average of 10,000 coronavirus cases per day
    Tax authorities step up the fight against tax-dodgers
    AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine triggers ‘strong immune response’: study
    Weather report: RMI issues yellow alert for fog in Brussels
    Nine out of ten Belgian provinces reach highest alarm phase
    GP who worked without a mask infected seven people
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee further tightens measures
    Covid-19: Liege team uncovers key to severe complications
    The world’s longest press conference kicks off online
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 9:00 AM
    Belgian hospitals told to postpone non-urgent care
    Brussels and Wallonia report most Covid-19 infections in Europe
    Belgium divided about going back into lockdown
    Belgian foreign minister Wilmès in intensive care for Covid-19
    European Parliament calls for new EU law on deforestation
    Brussels gets 3 additional ambulances for Covid-19 emergencies
    Flanders recruits event and horeca jobseekers for Covid-19 support
    Hundreds of self-cloning crayfish invade Antwerp cemetery
    Belgians’ mental health declines towards lockdown levels, study finds
    Air pollution costs EU citizens an average of €1,250 a year
    View more
    Share article:

    Weather report: RMI issues yellow alert for fog in Brussels

    Friday, 23 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) announced a yellow alert for fog in Brussels, Walloon Brabant and all of Flanders on Friday.

    A yellow alert for fog is issued when scattered fog with a visibility of up to 500 metres is expected. The RMI recommends keeping a sufficient distance while driving, adjusting speed and practicing vigilance.

    The fog could locally limit visibility to under 200 metres, according to the RMI.

    The yellow alert went into effect at 9:00 AM and should end around 2:00 PM.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times