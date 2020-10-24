Coronavirus: More than 11,000 new cases a day in Belgium

An average of over 11,000 people tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) per day over the past week in Belgium, as the hospitalisation figures rise sharply, according to Sciensano’s latest figures on Saturday.

Between 14 and 20 October, an average of 11,201 new people tested positive per day, which is an increase of 56% compared to the week before. On 20 October itself, more than 15,000 infections were confirmed.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 287,700. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 1,186.6 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase of 249% compared to the two weeks before.

Additionally, 399 new hospitalisations per day were recorded on average, up from 271.1 per day the week before. On Thursday, 496 new Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital.

In total, 4,061 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, which is 412 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 632 are in intensive care, 59 more than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 325 – 36 more than yesterday.

From 17 to 23 October, an average number of 37.1 deaths occurred per day, up from the average of 31.1 the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 10,658 – 70 more than yesterday.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 4.5 million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, 63,800 were taken over the past week, with a positivity rate of 17.5%. This means that just over one in six people who get tested receive a positive result.

The percentage went up from 15.7% last week, meaning that even though more tests are being carried out – which naturally results in more confirmed infections – the epidemic is still growing.

The Brussels Times