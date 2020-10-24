   
Belgium switches to winter time tonight
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 24 October, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus vaccines will be delivered from 700 freezers...
New measures for Brussels to be decided today...
Belgium switches to winter time tonight...
Coronavirus: More than 11,000 new cases a day...
Covid-19 research: lockdowns have little effect on their...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 24 October 2020
    Coronavirus vaccines will be delivered from 700 freezers in Antwerp province
    New measures for Brussels to be decided today
    Belgium switches to winter time tonight
    Coronavirus: More than 11,000 new cases a day in Belgium
    Covid-19 research: lockdowns have little effect on their own
    Coronavirus: Record 15,000 cases confirmed on Tuesday in Belgium
    The Dutch cycle the most in the world
    Most of Europe red in new corona map
    Belgium moves towards 20,000 infections per day this week
    Wallonia announces new measures, stricter curfew
    Leuven developing rapid coronavirus test based on exhaled air
    Second lockdown would not be ‘smartest solution’ for Belgium
    ‘Not sufficient’: 6 experts react to Belgium’s latest measures
    European Parliament rejects ban on calling veggie products ‘burger’
    Belgian epidemiologist wants influencers to raise coronavirus awareness
    Crisis Centre calls for plasma donations to Belgian Red Cross
    Protest against ‘Covid dictatorship’ cannot go forward in Brussels
    Toilet paper sales back up as coronavirus shifts shopping habits
    More than 1 in 10 people in Brussels waiting for social housing
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee further tightens measures
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium switches to winter time tonight

    Saturday, 24 October 2020
    © Belga

    Belgium will switch back to winter time tonight between Saturday to Sunday.

    At 3 am on Sunday it will therefore only be two o’clock; everybody can gain an hour of sleep but it will get dark earlier in the day the coming months.

    All EU member states change their time on the last weekend of March and the last weekend of October, according to a directive from 2001. However, daylight saving time actually dates back to the 1970s with the aim of saving energy to make better use of daylight, although the effectiveness of this measure is disputed.

    EU ends daylight saving time

    In 2018, the European Commission conducted a public consultation regarding the measure, and based on the public poll recommended to abolish the seasonal time change from 2019. However, Member States and Parliament, found this deadline too short and decided to postpone the abolishment of seasonal time change in the European Union to 2021.

    The measure leaves each country the choice to stay in winter time or summer time.

    An opinion poll commissioned last year showed that the majority of the Belgian population (83%) is in favour of stopping the seasonal time change. As for time regime that Belgium should adopt permanently, 50% of respondents indicated their preference for winter time while 45% preferred summer time.

    The Brussels Times