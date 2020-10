In light of the rising coronavirus infection figures and hospitalisations in Belgium, the Crisis Centre called on people not to meet with family or friends during this All Saints weekend.

People visiting cemeteries should adhere to the social distance and hygiene rules, as usual, according to virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

“If you meet old acquaintances at the cemetery, always remember to keep your distance as well,” he said. “If you notice that it is very busy, please wait a little and come back later.”

Additionally, the Crisis Centre urges people not to visit family after such a cemetery visit, even if it is a yearly tradition. ‘These are exceptional times, and it will be an exceptional All Saints.”

“Every time we meet, the virus can make the bridge from one household to another,” Van Gucht said. “Breaking those bridges makes a big difference for the further course of the epidemic, and can make a difference for our hospitals within two weeks.”

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times