   
Coronavirus: Clinical research has failed, microbiologist says
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 31 October, 2020
Latest News:
New seismic activity found under Belgium and northern...
Brits after Brexit: Belgium offers hope to long-term...
Over 20,000 infections recorded for the first time...
Flemish company’s technology will soon be in millions...
Belgium: Average income was 18,768 euros in 2018...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 31 October 2020
    New seismic activity found under Belgium and northern Europe
    Brits after Brexit: Belgium offers hope to long-term expats
    Over 20,000 infections recorded for the first time in one day in Belgium
    Flemish company’s technology will soon be in millions of ears
    Belgium: Average income was 18,768 euros in 2018
    South Korea: court upholds ex-president’s 17-year jail sentence
    Coronavirus: Clinical research has failed, microbiologist says
    Belgium’s health minister calls for solidarity between regions and countries
    Coronavirus: Medical experts welcome new protective measures
    Covid-19: All indicators rising as country goes into lockdown
    Charleroi airport death: Victim’s family welcomes enquiry
    ‘EU should recruit more staff outside the Brussels bubble’
    ‘Not proportionate’: why Belgium isn’t banning non-essential journeys
    Belgium will go back into lockdown
    New Measures: No ban on non-essential journeys
    Only 4 countries not coloured red on European coronavirus map
    Molenbeek teacher suspended for showing naked cartoon of prophet Mohammed
    Over 1,000 Covid-19 patients admitted to intensive care in Belgium
    Birds ‘astonishingly good’ at dodging wind mills, new study shows
    Over 160 migrants evicted from building in Brussels
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Clinical research has failed, microbiologist says

    Saturday, 31 October 2020
    © Belga

    Scientists have been doing good work during the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but clinical research on treatments has failed, according to microbiologist Herman Goossens.

    Speaking on Thursday at an online congress organised by the Flemish employers’ association Voka, Goossens pleaded for more European cooperation.

    Clinical research has failed as a result of “university cannibalism,” according to the expert.

    “It’s been frustrating to see almost every doctor or clinician set up their own research protocols whereas protocols allowing cross-border research in Europe were ready to be implemented,” he noted. “Each country and many researchers have withdrawn into themselves, which is particularly regrettable.”

    Neither the researchers nor the European Commission, which has provided support and additional resources, are to blame, the microbiologist said. The failure, he argued, “is due to the organisation of the health system in Europe and States’ will to conduct their own policies. That’s a lesson for the future: more (European cooperation) is needed.”

    “However, one country has succeeded remarkably: the United Kingdom, which is embarrassing since it’s no longer a member of the European Union,” Dr. Goossens said. “They’ve developed a very good system enabling research to be launched quickly throughout the country.”

    Thanks to British research, specialists today know which treatments do not work on patients infected with COVID-19.

    The Brussels Times