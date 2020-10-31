Over 20,000 infections recorded for the first time in one day in Belgium

With 21,448 contaminations recorded on 27 October, the barrier of 20,000 daily coronavirus infections was crossed for the first time in Belgium, according to statistics published by Sciensano on Saturday.

Between 21 and 27 October, Belgium recorded an average of 15,847 new covid- 19 cases – an increase of 31% compared to the previous week (average 12,084 daily infections).

An average of 90 people died per day from coronavirus in Belgium between 21 and 27 October (an increase of 140% compared to the previous week). Among these deaths, 67 people lost their lives in hospital (+135%) and 23 in care homes (+158%).

At the moment, 6,438 people are hospitalized for covid-19 (+59% compared to the previous Friday) in Belgium, with 1,105 of them being in intensive care units (+75%).

“If the numbers continue to rise at this rate, there will come a time when the doors to intensive care units will be closed for all other patients. This is when choices will have to be made, and that is what we do not want,” Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said on Friday while announcing the country’s new lockdown.

