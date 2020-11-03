   
Vienna attack: MR wants discussion on extra terror measures for Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 03 November, 2020
Latest News:
Vienna attack: MR wants discussion on extra terror...
Belgium resumes on-site reception of asylum seekers...
Brexit: UK has not replied to EU letter...
First Covid-19 patients transferred from Liège to Germany...
Self-employed workers get 5 extra days of paternity...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 03 November 2020
    Vienna attack: MR wants discussion on extra terror measures for Belgium
    Belgium resumes on-site reception of asylum seekers
    Brexit: UK has not replied to EU letter of formal notice over controversial bill
    First Covid-19 patients transferred from Liège to Germany via helicopter
    Self-employed workers get 5 extra days of paternity leave from 2021
    Lawsuit over Marc Van Ranst’s ‘reckless’ tweets waived
    EU women begin working for free from 4 November
    Future Covid-19 vaccination will not be carried out by GPs, expert says
    Belgium in Brief: Did You Deserve Your Company Car?
    Flemish schools want a dress code for online classes
    Austria declares three days of national mourning after Vienna attack
    Coronavirus: Mechelen lights up Sint-Rombouts tower as a beacon of hope
    Brussels public servants unduly handed hundreds of company cars
    Belgian hospitals reach record high of over 7,000 Covid-19 patients
    Practical Measures: Lockdown hits real estate, evictions and football
    FlixBus suspends services between Belgium, Germany and France
    Brussels’ intensive care beds for Covid-19 patients are full
    Antwerp tightens security in Jewish quarter after deadly Vienna shootout
    ‘Second wave is worse than the first,’ says UZ Leuven head doctor
    Belgium’s opticians can also stay open during lockdown
    View more
    Share article:

    Vienna attack: MR wants discussion on extra terror measures for Belgium

    Tuesday, 03 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The French-speaking liberal party MR wants to know whether additional measures should be taken after the attack in Vienna on Monday night, party leader Georges-Louis Bouchez and minister David Clarinval said on Tuesday.

    The MR wants the Strategic Committee and the Coordination Committee on Information and Security to meet on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

    “In view of the security situation in Europe and the terrorist threat resulting from political Islamism, the MR requests that an assessment be made of the overall situation in Belgium and of sensitive places and of the measures that may be taken,” Bouchez said on Twitter.

    Related News

     

    His colleague David Clarinval, who is currently stepping in for Foreign Minister for Sophie Wilmès as she recovers from her coronavirus infection, said he wanted the two committees to meet after the “tragic incidents” that occurred in Vienna and in France recently.

    Such a meeting would bring together the Prime Minister, the ministers sitting on the National Security Council, State Security, the General Intelligence and Security Service, the OCAD, the federal police, the Crisis Centre, Foreign Affairs and the federal prosecutor.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times