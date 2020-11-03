Vienna attack: MR wants discussion on extra terror measures for Belgium

The French-speaking liberal party MR wants to know whether additional measures should be taken after the attack in Vienna on Monday night, party leader Georges-Louis Bouchez and minister David Clarinval said on Tuesday.

The MR wants the Strategic Committee and the Coordination Committee on Information and Security to meet on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

“In view of the security situation in Europe and the terrorist threat resulting from political Islamism, the MR requests that an assessment be made of the overall situation in Belgium and of sensitive places and of the measures that may be taken,” Bouchez said on Twitter.

His colleague David Clarinval, who is currently stepping in for Foreign Minister for Sophie Wilmès as she recovers from her coronavirus infection, said he wanted the two committees to meet after the “tragic incidents” that occurred in Vienna and in France recently.

Such a meeting would bring together the Prime Minister, the ministers sitting on the National Security Council, State Security, the General Intelligence and Security Service, the OCAD, the federal police, the Crisis Centre, Foreign Affairs and the federal prosecutor.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times