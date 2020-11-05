   
Three Flemish provinces ban fundraising meal deliveries
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 05 November, 2020
Latest News:
Three Flemish provinces ban fundraising meal deliveries...
SNCB app accused of being too ‘inconsistent’ for...
Brussels Airlines to trial quick on-board Covid-19 tests...
US elections: what happens if Trump and Biden...
Foot fetishist turns himself in to police in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 05 November 2020
    Three Flemish provinces ban fundraising meal deliveries
    SNCB app accused of being too ‘inconsistent’ for lockdown
    Brussels Airlines to trial quick on-board Covid-19 tests
    US elections: what happens if Trump and Biden tie?
    Foot fetishist turns himself in to police in Ghent
    Belgium ‘on the right track’ to bring curve down, says Van Ranst
    Roof farm pioneer sets her sights on the horizon
    Belgium in Brief: The News You Missed
    Winter ‘will be hard and challenging’ for airlines, Lufthansa CEO warns
    Up to 400,000 homes send sewage straight into environment
    Belgium downscales flu shot campaign as stocks trail demand
    Belgium’s Covid-19 outlook improves, but pressure on ICUs grows
    US elections: how Biden and Trump each have a path to the White House
    Belgium will raise tobacco prices by over a euro in 2021
    Retail: Unions and employers agree rules for food shopping
    Brussels Airlines lost €233 million in first nine months
    Recent immigration boosts Belgian economy, long-awaited migration study finds
    China issues ban on Belgian & British travellers
    Antwerp firm will cut Louis Vuitton super-diamond
    US Elections: Biden wins Wisconsin, Trump demands recount
    View more
    Share article:

    Three Flemish provinces ban fundraising meal deliveries

    Thursday, 05 November 2020
    The spaghetti dinner is a mainstay of social group fundraising. © PxHere

    The provinces of East and West Flanders and Flemish Brabant have taken steps to enforce the new rules on food deliveries to people’s homes, putting charity fundraising efforts at risk.

    Since the introduction of the latest new measures to tackle the coronavirus, there are restrictions place on who is allowed to make home deliveries of food. In the ministerial decree of 1 November is stated, “House to house and hawking activities of whatever sort are forbidden.”

    According to Yves Stevens, spokesperson for the national crisis centre, the law is taken to refer to all home sales or deliveries of any type of product by anyone other than commercial entities such as restaurants and shops, who are anyway bound to abide by the regulations in place.

    However that interpretation is bad news for scouts groups and others who rely in income from events like spaghetti evenings or mussel suppers to keep their activities funded.

    Social distancing had already delivered a severe blow to that fundraising effort. And they had hoped to recoup some of the lost revenue by holding virtual events – by delivering food to their supporters in return for a contribution to their funds.

    Some mayors in Flanders had already sounded the alarm, arguing that a group of scouts making meals in a canteen kitchen and organising their own delivery was hardly in the spirit of the effort to stem the tide of the virus.

    Now East Flanders governor Carina Van Cauter (Open VLD) has used her position as head of the police zone to impose a measure from Monday 9 November that makes it unlawful without a commercial organisation becoming involved.

    That means in practice that the fundraising group can take orders and payments online or by phone, but they then have to pass the actual order along to a professional for fulfilment, by delivery or pick-up. 

    The groups were already aware that the absence of a real event would pour cold water on demand. Having to work through a commercial caterer would eat up any profits that remain.

    This ranges from real meals delivered to your home to waffles, pancakes or even toilet paper,” Van Cauter said.

    People are very inventive. That is nice, but we just have to make sure that things can happen safely. We want to avoid contacts that are too close. We’re only trying to prevent the virus from spreading further.”

    A similar measure came into force in West Flanders last Monday, while the order of he Flemish Brabant governor becomes effective today.

    The principal of a primary school in East Flanders explained the cost to fundraising efforts.

    The subsidies from the government are insufficient to finance our construction works or to run our school bus,” he told the VRT.

    I think we raise about €20,000 annually via a dinner party or a barbecue. We understand that safety is paramount, but this is just another damper on all the activities we had planned.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times