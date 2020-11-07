   
Weather Report: A mild autumn weekend
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 07 November, 2020
Latest News:
Reaching equal pay would currently ‘take decades’, Commission...
Brussels’ highest apartment for sale at €3.5 million...
UK bans travellers from Denmark because of mutated...
Coronavirus: 945 patient transfers in Belgium since 1...
Eden Hazard tests positive for Covid-19...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 07 November 2020
    Reaching equal pay would currently ‘take decades’, Commission says
    Brussels’ highest apartment for sale at €3.5 million
    UK bans travellers from Denmark because of mutated ‘mink’ virus
    Coronavirus: 945 patient transfers in Belgium since 1 October
    Eden Hazard tests positive for Covid-19
    Weather Report: A mild autumn weekend
    Coronavirus: Almost 50 million infections worldwide
    Scotland’s ban on smacking children comes into force
    Germany’s coronavirus infections continue to rise
    Could Biden give Barnier the Brexit he wants?
    Covid-19: Reproduction rate drops below 1.0 as spread slows
    ‘We’re going to win’ says Biden, ‘illegitimately’ says Trump
    New taxi service launches in Ghent, Leuven and Antwerp
    Covid-19: Quality of rapid antigen tests was never tested
    US elections: When will EU congratulate the winner?
    Brussels Iris hospitals still report ‘significant’ rise in Covid-19 patients
    Belgian pharmacist urges healthy groups to hand back flu vaccine
    Belgium’s share of solar and wind energy hits record percentage
    Israel slammed for demolition of Belgian-funded Palestinian homes
    Belgium rolls out support package for economy, €200 million for hospitals
    View more
    Share article:

    Weather Report: A mild autumn weekend

    Saturday, 07 November 2020
    © Belga

    The weather will be sunny and mild on Saturday afternoon, with a few high-altitude clouds, the Royal Meteorological Institute, RMI, predicted at midday.

    Temperatures will range between 12°C to 14°C in the Ardennes, 15°C along the coast and 16°C, even 17°C, elsewhere, according to the RMI forecast.

    Winds will be slight, blowing in from the southeast.

    The dry weather will continue on the night of Saturday to Sunday, while the sky will be clear to partially cloudy. Minimum temperatures will generally be between 4°C and 9°C, dropping to 2°C-3°C in the Ardennes. The wind will be slight to moderate, coming in first from the southeast, then from the south-southeast.

    The mild weather will continue throughout Sunday with temperatures similar to the previous day’s. During the day, cloud cover will increase in the west, but the weather should remain dry.

    The Brussels Times