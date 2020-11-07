Weather Report: A mild autumn weekend

The weather will be sunny and mild on Saturday afternoon, with a few high-altitude clouds, the Royal Meteorological Institute, RMI, predicted at midday.

Temperatures will range between 12°C to 14°C in the Ardennes, 15°C along the coast and 16°C, even 17°C, elsewhere, according to the RMI forecast.

Winds will be slight, blowing in from the southeast.

The dry weather will continue on the night of Saturday to Sunday, while the sky will be clear to partially cloudy. Minimum temperatures will generally be between 4°C and 9°C, dropping to 2°C-3°C in the Ardennes. The wind will be slight to moderate, coming in first from the southeast, then from the south-southeast.

The mild weather will continue throughout Sunday with temperatures similar to the previous day’s. During the day, cloud cover will increase in the west, but the weather should remain dry.

