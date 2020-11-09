   
Belgium passed peak in Covid-19 hospitalisations on 3 November
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 09 November, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium passed peak in Covid-19 hospitalisations on 3...
Charleroi airport ran at 21% capacity in October...
Storm Odette leaves over €23 million in damages...
Belgium in Brief: No Longer Number One...
Belgium registers warmest 8 November ever...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 09 November 2020
    Belgium passed peak in Covid-19 hospitalisations on 3 November
    Charleroi airport ran at 21% capacity in October
    Storm Odette leaves over €23 million in damages on Belgian coast
    Belgium in Brief: No Longer Number One
    Belgium registers warmest 8 November ever
    Belgium to introduce ‘X’ as third, non-binary gender
    Diesel becomes more expensive at the pump from Tuesday
    Belgium reaches total of more than half a million Covid-19 cases
    European stock markets open with gains after Biden victory
    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris: What you need to know
    Belgian mayor to ask suspension of free rail passes over crowding concerns
    Belgian railway staff get a uniform makeover
    Belgium no longer has the highest infection rate in Europe
    Lost German military message resurfaces 110 years later in France
    Coronavirus: Over one in five infected still show symptoms after two months
    EU imports squid from unregulated fishing in the Indian Ocean
    Belarus: Opposition leader congratulates Biden
    Canary Islands see largest influx of migrants in a decade
    Coronavirus protest: 31 arrests at German ‘anti-mask’ demonstration
    Europol takes Europe-wide action against online hate speech
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium passed peak in Covid-19 hospitalisations on 3 November

    Monday, 09 November 2020
    Credit: Belga/B. Doppagne

    The number of new Covid-19 hospital admissions has been decreasing since 3 November, when Belgium passed the peak of the second wave, health officials said during a press conference on Monday.

    The hospital admissions have been dropping across Belgium for the past few days, according to virologist and inter-federal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht. “On average, 596 new patients with Covid-19 were admitted to the hospitals last week, a decrease of 9% on a weekly basis.”

    “We expect the number of patients in ICU to remain below 1,500,” he said. “That is still a lot, and it is higher than during the first wave, but fortunately remains below the maximum capacity of 2,000 planned for these patients.”

    Related News:

     

    The peak of hospital admissions was recorded on Tuesday 3 November. “Exactly one week after the peak of the infection figures,” Van Gucht said.

    On 3 November, 879 people with Covid-19 were admitted to hospital. “Yesterday, there were about 400 admissions, which is only about half of that,” he said.

    However, the number of patients in the intensive care units is still on the rise. “The number currently stands at 1,469, which is again a record number, and still represents a huge burden on the hospital sector,” Van Gucht said.

    “Several hospitals, particularly in Wallonia, are currently saturated. However, it seems that the number of intensive care patients will stabilise this week,” he added.

    Additionally, the number of new infections is also decreasing in all provinces and across all age-groups now. “Two-thirds of all cases occur among 20 to 60-year-olds.”

    However, a decline is also noticeable among the people over 70 years old. “This will undoubtedly have a positive impact on new hospital admissions and deaths,” Van Gucht said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times