   
Belgian man kills wife in Spanish holiday home, turns himself in
Monday, 09 November, 2020
    Belgian man kills wife in Spanish holiday home, turns himself in

    Monday, 09 November 2020
    Lloret de Mar. Credit: Pikrepo

    A Belgian man in his fifties turned himself in to the Spanish authorities after strangling his wife to death during their holiday in Lloret De Mar on Monday, Spanish media report.

    The man went to the Lloret De Mar police station on Monday morning around 10:00 AM, and confessed to having killed his wife.

    Police officers and medical staff went to the couple’s holiday home, where they found the woman’s lifeless body. The woman, also in her fifties, had the Belgian nationality as well.

    The man was arrested on suspicion of murder. The police will investigate the case further, and have already had the victim’s body examined to verify the cause of death.

    “Lloret is in mourning today,” said Lloret De Mar mayor Jaume Dulsat, who announced a minute’s silence after the death.

    Even though the investigation has not been concluded yet, this would be the 38th woman to have been killed by her (former) partner in Spain this year, reports El País.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times