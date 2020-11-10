   
Flanders already purchased 1.1 million rapid Covid-19 tests
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 10 November, 2020
Latest News:
Flanders already purchased 1.1 million rapid Covid-19 tests...
EU Member States and European Parliament reach deal...
5G or flu: How Flanders funded fake coronavirus...
‘Let them lay’: Flemish towns rethink autumn leaf...
Brussels opens sixth Covid-19 testing centre in Schaerbeek...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 10 November 2020
    Flanders already purchased 1.1 million rapid Covid-19 tests
    EU Member States and European Parliament reach deal on long-term budget
    5G or flu: How Flanders funded fake coronavirus news
    ‘Let them lay’: Flemish towns rethink autumn leaf clean up
    Brussels opens sixth Covid-19 testing centre in Schaerbeek on Thursday
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee to meet again on Friday
    Flemish broadcaster VRT will be investigated by Brussels public prosecutor’s office
    Belgium to decide on purchase of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine next week
    Brussels short film ‘Sun Dog’ nominated for European Film Awards
    Over 5,000 polluting cars have entered Brussels’ low emission zone this year
    Italy tightens coronavirus measures in several regions
    Full-time teleworking is bad for mental health, psychologists warn
    Belgium in Brief: Bye Bye Barometer
    Coronavirus: Belgian schools will reopen after extended autumn break
    Belgium needs plan for rapid Covid-19 vaccine distribution, says expert
    ‘Radical measures’ needed to ensure Covid-19 safety at Brussels Airport
    EU auditors: Stable error rate in EU accounts but too many spending errors
    Belgium’s new cases and hospitalisations decrease, deaths continue to rise
    ‘Not that simple’: De Croo government drops coronavirus barometer
    Coronavirus worsens budget deficit for City of Brussels
    View more
    Share article:

    Flanders already purchased 1.1 million rapid Covid-19 tests

    Tuesday, 10 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Flanders has already ordered 1.1 million rapid coronavirus tests, according to figures by Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke.

    The first 50,000 were delivered on 5 November, and another 550,000 tests are scheduled to be delivered this week, he said in the Flemish Parliament on Tuesday.

    The rapid Covid-19 tests purchased by the Flemish government will be used as a matter of priority for people in education, care, public services and essential companies, according to Beke.

    There is no fixed allocation key, he said, adding that distribution will be based on real needs.

    Related News:

     

    In residential care centres and other care institutions with vulnerable people, the rapid tests will only be used in combination with PCR tests, for the time being.

    “In situations where rapid detection is important, such as for staff with mild symptoms, or for residents and staff in case of outbreaks, rapid tests can be a good tool to detect positive cases,” said Beke. “The rapid test will always be combined with a PCR test, especially in the first phase where we also want to focus on further research.”

    Additionally, Beke stated that the ‘Sneltestbus’ (“rapid test bus” in Dutch), which drove around in the East Flanders province to allow companies to have their personnel tested quickly, has not yet submitted an application for admission.

    The bus was a private initiative of an insurance company, which was deemed illegal at the start of November, after it turned that the company behind the bus had not sought regulatory approval.

    The bus had already come under fire from GPs in the Flemish province, with 180 of them coming out against it, saying its rapid-result model risked providing a false sense of safety.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times