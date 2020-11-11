Proximus reopens its shops on Thursday...

Some eighty Proximus shops that have been closed since 2 November will reopen on Thursday, a company spokesperson told the Belga press agency on Wednesday.

Due to the coronavirus situation in Belgium at the time, Proximus closed its shops on 2 November when all non-essential shops had to shut.

The operator, however, was not obliged to close down, as telecom shops were on the list of shops considered essential, and could remain open.

Proximus is reopening the shops partly because of customer demand, which is particularly high now that many Belgians have to stay at home and telework.

The rules will be scrupulously complied with at the time of reopening, to protect employees as well as customers, Proximus assured.

The Brussels Times