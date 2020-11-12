End of holidays: SNCB nearly returns to normal service
Credit: Belga
With the return to schools, 124 trains will resume to service from Monday 16 November on weekdays, and 134 trains specifically on Wednesdays, Belgian rail operator SNCB said in a press release on Thursday.
The railway will return to running 96% of the maximum offer (opposed to 92% during the 15 days off).
During the week from Monday 16 November to Friday 11 December, four S trains (suburban trains), whose frequency had been reduced to one train per hour during the school holidays, will once again run every 30 minutes during school rush hours (morning and afternoon, as well as Wednesday lunchtime) and every hour outside these periods.