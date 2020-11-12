   
End of holidays: SNCB nearly returns to normal service
Thursday, 12 November, 2020
    End of holidays: SNCB nearly returns to normal service

    Thursday, 12 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    With the return to schools, 124 trains will resume to service from Monday 16 November on weekdays, and 134 trains specifically on Wednesdays, Belgian rail operator SNCB said in a press release on Thursday.

    The railway will return to running 96% of the maximum offer (opposed to 92% during the 15 days off).

    During the week from Monday 16 November to Friday 11 December, four S trains (suburban trains), whose frequency had been reduced to one train per hour during the school holidays, will once again run every 30 minutes during school rush hours (morning and afternoon, as well as Wednesday lunchtime) and every hour outside these periods.

    These are:

    • S1 Nivelles – Brussels – Antwerp
    • S2 Braine-le-Comte – Brussels – Leuven
    • S8 Bruxelles-Midi – Bruxelles-Schuman – Ottignies – Louvain-la-Neuve
    • S61 Charleroi-Sud – Namur – Jambes

    Three S relations that used to run once an hour during the holidays will return to every 30 minutes. These are:

    • S32 Puurs – Antwerp – Essen
    • S5 Enghien – Brussels-Schuman – Vilvoorde – Mechelen
    • S20 Ottignies – Wavre – Leuven

    In addition, the trains will run at maximum length, so that social distancing can be guaranteed whenever possible. A total of 36 additional trains are planned for the weekends.

    The SNCB’s travel planner – which can be consulted on the website and the mobile application – will incorporate all of these adaptations from this Friday 13 November.

    The Brussels Times