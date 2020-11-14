   
Antwerp aims to track down and help poor schoolchildren
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 14 November, 2020
Latest News:
Antwerp aims to track down and help poor...
Reopening schools on Monday is ‘not without risks’...
Walloon nursing home staff will be screened weekly...
Belgium’s lockdown will last at least 2 more...
Belgian police will check one in three drivers...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 14 November 2020
    Antwerp aims to track down and help poor schoolchildren
    Reopening schools on Monday is ‘not without risks’ in Belgium
    Walloon nursing home staff will be screened weekly for Covid-19
    Belgium’s lockdown will last at least 2 more weeks, PM confirms
    Belgian police will check one in three drivers from 2021
    Celebrate Christmas and New Year’s with a fixed group, Crisis Centre urges
    Most Wanted sex criminal picked up at Brussels Airport
    KBC CEO: Government ‘too lavish’ with Covid aid to business
    Deconfinement: No decision in the next 2 weeks says Health Minister
    Natural herd immunity would take ‘inhuman death toll’ in Belgium
    Belgium’s average temperatures hiked for second time in one decade
    Belgium in Brief: Is A US Study Relevant In Belgium? 
    Ghent court orders extradition of accused ETA terrorist
    Belgium now Europe’s 6th worst country for coronavirus infections
    ‘Not comparable’: Flemish hospitality sector disagrees with American Covid-19 study
    ‘Sorry, we cannot cope’: Belgian hospital chief rebukes calls for Christmas relaxations
    Government starts legal action against face mask suppliers
    What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee
    Maybe ‘two cuddle contacts before Christmas,’ says Marc Van Ranst
    Wolf suspected in deadly attack on border collie in Limburg
    View more
    Share article:

    Antwerp aims to track down and help poor schoolchildren

    Saturday, 14 November 2020

    The city of Antwerp has launched a new system designed to identify families in financial difficulties so as to be able to step in early and help them.

    The system involves deploying staff known as Welfare Anchors, in an initial phase in six schools, who are trained to spot the signs of a family in difficulties, allowing the city’s welfare agencies to come in and help the family out before the situation becomes worse.

    Poverty affects many families, and the current health situation has made the problem worse for those already on the brink. The classic social aid agencies already have their hands full with families who have come forward for help voluntarily.

    However there is another layer to the problem: families who are in difficulty but are trying to keep their troubles quiet, whether from denial or from a conviction the problem is temporary and will soon pass.

    And especially in these times of reduced contact between people, that problem is at risk of going unnoticed.

    Now two social workers from the city’s Poverty agency Extra have been detailed to work with six schools from the different education networks. Their task is to look among the students for signs of poverty at home – which can range from educational problems caused by the lack of computers at home to social problems like arriving at school without having eaten or without the means of having lunch.

    Once the signs are spotted, the Extra agency will be able to step in and guide the family towards finding help, whether administration, housing, finance or psychological.

    Our city still has a lot of hidden poverty,” said Tom Meeuws, city councillor for the fight against poverty. The shame that parents often feel means that the step to providing care is not taken early enough. But it is not that easy to find your way through that wide range of services on offer. Sometimes people can no longer see the wood for the trees.”

    Schools are often the perfect place to pick up on the signals of poverty, but in many cases the school is not perfectly placed to steer the family in the right direction.

    We cannot expect this from schools either,” Meeuws said. Our Welfare Anchors must be able to relieve them of that problem. In this way, school teams and ]the pupil support office] CLB will have more time for pedagogical tasks and psychosocial support.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times