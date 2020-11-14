   
Coronavirus: More support on the way for Hainaut’s nursing homes
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 14 November, 2020
Latest News:
Healthy Belgian woman re-infected with coronavirus...
Bart De Wever re-elected as N-VA president with...
US Elections: Trump hints at possibility of defeat...
World’s most expensive pigeon is from Antwerp province...
First Belgian town makes face masks mandatory from...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 14 November 2020
    Healthy Belgian woman re-infected with coronavirus
    Bart De Wever re-elected as N-VA president with 97% vote
    US Elections: Trump hints at possibility of defeat for the first time
    World’s most expensive pigeon is from Antwerp province
    First Belgian town makes face masks mandatory from 6 years old
    Belgium ‘on the right track’ to organise mass Covid-19 vaccinations
    SpaceX postpones Crew Dragon launch due to bad weather
    Belgium’s German-speaking Community cancels Christmas exams
    Coronavirus: More support on the way for Hainaut’s nursing homes
    Audi’s future flagship will not be built in Brussels
    Belgian companies pay €100 million a year in cyber-ransom
    ‘Don’t forget us’: Belgian sex workers ask for donations to survive lockdown
    Minister promises a train every half hour in every station
    Covid-19: Extra risk for Type II diabetics
    Belgium passes 14,000 coronavirus deaths, average of 200 per day
    Belgium’s lockdown will last at least 2 more weeks, PM confirms
    Flanders approves measures to aid business during lockdown
    Antwerp aims to track down and help poor schoolchildren
    Reopening schools on Monday is ‘not without risks’ in Belgium
    Walloon nursing home staff will be screened weekly for Covid-19
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: More support on the way for Hainaut’s nursing homes

    Saturday, 14 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A centralising body will be created in the Walloon province of Hainaut to step up support for nursing homes hit hard by the new coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis, provincial authorities said on Friday.

    The creation of the new body, announced on a conference of Hainaut’s mayors, is spearheaded by Walloon Finance Minister Jean-Luc Crucke, the mayor of Tournai Paul-Olivier Delannois and the commander of the Picardy Wallonia relief services.

    In addition to improving support for nursing homes, the new body will work “close to the reality on the ground” to strengthen population buy-in, improve communication and reinforce human support where necessary.

    Covid-19 infections spiked in almost all municipalities in Hainaut this month, cresting at 2,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, although they later dropped below the 2% bar in about a dozen communes.

    The peak of 1,408 persons hospitalised for Covid-19, recorded on 4 November, is 84% higher than the high of 764 hospitalisations reached on 11 April at the height of the first wave of the epidemic.

    For about one week now, intensive care units in Hainaut have been swamped, operating at 105% of capacity.

    Provincial authorities also announced that 59 members of the military now work daily to support hospitals and nursing homes there.

    The Brussels Times