   
State Council denies real-estate sector appeals against ban on visits
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 14 November, 2020
Latest News:
Bird flu: Private poultry owners required to place...
State Council denies real-estate sector appeals against ban...
Europe expects Covid-19 vaccine to be distributed ‘in...
Healthy woman re-infected with coronavirus in Belgium...
Bart De Wever re-elected as N-VA president with...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 14 November 2020
    Bird flu: Private poultry owners required to place their birds on lockdown
    State Council denies real-estate sector appeals against ban on visits
    Europe expects Covid-19 vaccine to be distributed ‘in January’
    Healthy woman re-infected with coronavirus in Belgium
    Bart De Wever re-elected as N-VA president with 97% vote
    US Elections: Trump hints at possibility of defeat for the first time
    World’s most expensive pigeon is from Antwerp province
    First Belgian town makes face masks mandatory from 6 years old
    Belgium ‘on the right track’ to organise mass Covid-19 vaccinations
    SpaceX postpones Crew Dragon launch due to bad weather
    Belgium’s German-speaking Community cancels Christmas exams
    Coronavirus: More support on the way for Hainaut’s nursing homes
    Audi’s future flagship will not be built in Brussels
    Belgian companies pay €100 million a year in cyber-ransom
    ‘Don’t forget us’: Belgian sex workers ask for donations to survive lockdown
    Minister promises a train every half hour in every station
    Covid-19: Extra risk for Type II diabetics
    Belgium passes 14,000 coronavirus deaths, average of 200 per day
    Belgium’s lockdown will last at least 2 more weeks, PM confirms
    Flanders approves measures to aid business during lockdown
    View more
    Share article:

    State Council denies real-estate sector appeals against ban on visits

    Saturday, 14 November 2020
    © Belga

    The Council of State has turned down two petitions filed against the ban on visiting properties with a view to their rental or sale, imposed as part of the struggle against the coronavirus.

    In early November, the Flemish and Walloon real-estate federations, CUB Vlaanderen and Feberia, had announced their intention to file a request with the Council for a suspension of extreme urgency of the ban, on the grounds that the measure, included in a ministerial decree dated 1 November, has no legal basis.

    In a first ruling, the Council of State rejected the petition because none of the petitioners indicated why the measure had such severe consequences that a suspension of extreme urgency was required.

    “None of the real-estate agents, none of the real-estate agencies, nor their professional union, has put forward concrete, verifiable elements showing that the financial and competitive injury invoked has consequences of such severity for the survival of the business or of the union that a suspension of extreme urgency is required,” the Council ruled.

    “The two plaintiffs who feel their right to housing has been violated by the absence of prospects for finding new, quality and affordable housing on time have also not provided facts demonstrating the threat of imminent or real danger liable to justify a suspension measure,” it added.

    In a second ruling the Council said the petitioners, i.e. the real-estate sector, had not shown that the suspension was required “since they have not produced any justificatory documents, figures or elements proving that the Council needs to examine the emergency application.”

    The Brussels Times