    Justice Minister queries release of suspected police attackers

    Sunday, 15 November 2020
    © Belga

    Belgium’s Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne asked the Public Prosecutor’s Office to explain the release on bail of several people who attacked police forces during a coronavirus road check in Ixelles on Saturday.

    “Police are working hard to enforce the coronavirus measures, including in Brussels,” Van Quickenborne said, describing the incident as “scandalous.”

    Three local police officers in Ixelles were lightly wounded on Saturday afternoon during an identity check linked to the fight against the coronavirus. The person who was being checked resisted the police officers, and other people then became involved. During the scuffle, the officers’ sustained injuries.

    Three suspects were arrested, brought before a magistrate and then released.

    Van Quickenborne stressed on Sunday that this by no means meant that the suspects were not guilty. Should they appear to have committed reprehensible acts, they will be tried and sanctioned, he said.

    Recalling that the government agreement included zero tolerance for violence against the police, Van Quickenborne said this entailed charging, trying and sanctioning all perpetrators of reprehensible acts.

