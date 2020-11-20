   
Gamekeeper turned poacher: constable caught hunting by night
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 20 November, 2020
Latest News:
Gamekeeper turned poacher: constable caught hunting by night...
Second coronavirus wave seems to be less deadly,...
Belgium in Brief: What If People Ignore The...
Pandemic hit agricultural trade less than other sectors...
Belgians spend less time at home than during...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 20 November 2020
    Gamekeeper turned poacher: constable caught hunting by night
    Second coronavirus wave seems to be less deadly, crisis centre says
    Belgium in Brief: What If People Ignore The Rules?
    Pandemic hit agricultural trade less than other sectors
    Belgians spend less time at home than during the first lockdown
    60% of Belgians worried Covid-19 could cut their pensions
    Don’t treat coronavirus patients with Remdesivir, WHO warns
    Attacks on police: Minister will intervene to stop cases being dropped
    Belgium urged to move ‘Black Friday’ until after lockdown
    Nearly one in three plan to celebrate Christmas with a larger group
    Government: Another year until 5G frequencies are auctioned
    Belgium’s coronavirus hospitalisations continue to drop for third day in a row
    European Council: No agreement on the rule of law, progress on COVID-19
    Bruges removes canal swans after bird flu outbreak
    Study: Teleworking has little effect on traffic congestion
    Catalonia reopens bars, restaurants and cinemas
    EU wants 30 times more wind energy in 30 years
    ‘To be forced to lock down the economy once may be regarded as a misfortune; to do so twice looks like carelessness’
    EU budget negotiations: ‘we need to keep a cool head’, warns Belgian PM
    Contact tracing app has reached efficiency-threshold
    View more
    Share article:

    Gamekeeper turned poacher: constable caught hunting by night

    Friday, 20 November 2020
    Roe der, target of the poachers. © PxHere

    Inspectors from the Flemish nature agency (ANB) caught two men hunting illegally in a wood near Aalst last week, one of whom is a forest ranger employed to tackle poaching.

    The men were caught in a 4×4, armed with heavy-calibre weapons with night-sights, hunting in the dark – all of which is illegal in Belgium.

    The inspectors were on the scene after local people had complained of the noise of firearms in the night.

    One of the two has another surprise in store: he is a forest ranger, or a special constable employed to patrol hunting grounds and ensure the laws are being observed. And on the night in question, he was still in uniform.

    Special constables are not employed by the region. Usually, they are themselves members of the hunting community, employed by landowners or hunting groups to police the regulations, and make sure the hunters can avoid exactly this sort of bad publicity.

    They do, however, have some of the powers of an officer of the law, and can write a summons for offences, though they have no power of arrest.

    The ANB officers do, on the other hand, and when they found seven more illegal weapons and illegal noise-suppressors, the two men were taken into custody.

    This is totally unacceptable,” Dirk Sonck. secretary of the local hunting association, told De Standaard. At least one of the poachers was involved with his club.

    They not only commit serious violations of hunting laws, but also gun laws. Our association hunts on more than 9,000 hectares of land. An area very rich in wildlife, with a beautiful deer population. That attracts people with bad intentions though. And we are approaching the end of the year, when venison is always very popular.”

    It’s all about profit,” said Lieven Busschaert, a hunter and an outspoken opponent of poaching in Flanders.

    A deer like that will easily bring €250 euros during the holidays. Shoot twenty of them, and you’ve made €5,000. These guys are a pair of crooks who are bringing all of hunting into discredit. While we are concerned with wildlife management to prevent deer populations from collapsing, they enjoy playing the villain. They confirm every ugly prejudice about hunting. I used to be proud to be a hunter, nowadays I hardly even dare mention it.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times