   
Belgium’s decrease of new Covid-19 cases slows down
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 23 November, 2020
Latest News:
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in secret visit...
Belgium’s decrease of new Covid-19 cases slows down...
The situation is still too worrying to relax...
Plug-in hybrid vehicles pollute far more than manufacturers...
Don’t wait for a fever to consult a...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 23 November 2020
    Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in secret visit in Saudi Arabia
    Belgium’s decrease of new Covid-19 cases slows down
    The situation is still too worrying to relax current measures, Belgium’s Health minister says
    Plug-in hybrid vehicles pollute far more than manufacturers claim, tests show
    Don’t wait for a fever to consult a doctor, stresses Van Gucht
    Stay in Belgium for Christmas and New Year’s, Crisis Centre warns
    Belgian police tried over Kurdish toddler’s death amid widespread calls for justice
    Sophie Wilmès resumes work after Covid-19 infection
    Belgium in Brief: Is Bpost Cancelling Christmas?
    Coronavirus infections in Belgium drop below 4,000 new cases per day
    Boris Johnson to announce post-lockdown coronavirus plan
    Coronavirus: around 2 million Belgians to get priority vaccination
    Flanders invests extra €30 million in electric vehicle charging points
    Blood stocks in critical shortage, Red Cross pleads for donations
    We need to talk about harassment in the European Commission
    Spain set to begin vaccinating citizens already in January
    Brussels student out of danger after balcony fall at lockdown party
    UK could approve Pfizer vaccine by next week
    Coronavirus immunity lasts up to six months, study shows
    Antwerp institute will study ‘vaccine hesitancy’ in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s decrease of new Covid-19 cases slows down

    Monday, 23 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    While the coronavirus infection figures in Belgium continue to go down, the decrease is slowing down, health officials said during a press conference on Monday.

    “The peak of the second wave is now two weeks behind us, and we are seeing a further decline in infection, hospital and death rates,” said virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

    “However, we can see that infection rates are falling less rapidly than in the first half of November,” he said. “The road is still long, and it will not be without obstacles.”

    On Monday, Belgium recorded an average of 3,672 new Covid-19 cases per day, which is a 28% drop compared to a week earlier, or a halving of the number of new infections every 15 days.

    “That drop is less pronounced than in the first half of November, when we still saw a halving every seven days,” said Van Gucht.

    Related News:

     

    If the current trend continues, Belgium will report about 500 new Covid-19 infections per day by the end of the year, according to him.

    In the meantime, Belgium is doing much better in the European ranking in terms of infection rate. “We are now 18th out of 31 countries in Europe, just below the United Kingdom and just above the Netherlands, in terms of the number of infections per inhabitant.”

    Even though the figures are decreasing across all age categories, most infections are still reported among people between 30 and 60 years old.

    “The decrease is less pronounced among people over 80 years old, which is in line with the outbreaks in residential care centres reported recently,” Van Gucht said.

    Additionally, the number of new infections among children and teenagers does not seem to be falling any further, but seems to be stabilising.

    “This has nothing to do with the reopening of schools, it is far too early for that,” said Van Gucht. “However, we are going to monitor this very closely.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times