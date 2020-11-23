   
16 arrested in international anti-drug operation
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 23 November, 2020
Latest News:
16 arrested in international anti-drug operation...
Covid-19: Nearly 9 in 10 shopkeepers fear for...
Europeans breathe cleaner air...
Bpost takes extra measures to deliver all packages...
EU drugs agency could approve Covid-19 vaccine by...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 23 November 2020
    16 arrested in international anti-drug operation
    Covid-19: Nearly 9 in 10 shopkeepers fear for survival
    Europeans breathe cleaner air
    Bpost takes extra measures to deliver all packages at home
    EU drugs agency could approve Covid-19 vaccine by early 2021
    China prepares to launch lunar probe to collect moon rocks
    Belgium’s decrease of new Covid-19 cases slows down
    The situation is still too worrying to relax current measures, Belgium’s health minister says
    Belgium in Brief: Is Bpost Cancelling Christmas?
    Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in secret visit in Saudi Arabia
    Plug-in hybrid vehicles pollute far more than manufacturers claim, tests show
    Don’t wait for a fever to consult a doctor, stresses Van Gucht
    Stay in Belgium for Christmas and New Year’s, Crisis Centre warns
    Belgian police tried over Kurdish toddler’s death amid widespread calls for justice
    Sophie Wilmès resumes work after Covid-19 infection
    Coronavirus infections in Belgium drop below 4,000 new cases per day
    Boris Johnson to announce post-lockdown coronavirus plan
    Coronavirus: around 2 million Belgians to get priority vaccination
    Flanders to install 30,000 extra electric vehicle charging points
    Blood stocks in critical shortage, Red Cross pleads for donations
    View more
    Share article:

    16 arrested in international anti-drug operation

    Monday, 23 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgian police and customs services were part of a large scale anti drugs operation between 19 and 22 November in which sixteen people were arrested.

    The operation, which also involved the Netherlands, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and France, saw 860 people checked, of whom 97 had drugs on them and five were under the influence.

    In addition, five vehicles were seized, according to the federal police.

    More than 7,702 grammes of cannabis were seized during the operation, 3,979 of which were found on 19 November in the province of Luxembourg on a man with a fake identity card.

    Related News

     

    Two days later, police intercepted a car in France that had 1,500 grammes of cannabis as well as €5,200 and a loaded revolver. The occupants of the car also dumped a large amount of cocaine, part of it landing on the police officers’ car.

    Finally, on 22 November, police in Antwerp found more than two kilogrammes of cannabis under the hood of a car in Antwerp.

    A Dutchman in the province of Liège was also found to be in possession of heroin, and several passengers on low-cost busses in the province of West Flanders were in possession of small amounts of marijuana.

    Earlier this month, Belgian police seized what they claimed was the largest-ever overseas drug bust “in the world” after finding over 11 tonnes of cocaine in the port of Antwerp.

    The Brussels Times