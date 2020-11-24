Witnesses called for missing girl Louanna Rypens (15)

The Charleroi prosecutor’s office has relaunched a new call for witnesses this week in connection with the disappearance of Louanna Rypens, 15, during the night of 31 October and 1 November 1 in Manage (Hainaut province).

The missing teenager has not given any sign of life since she left the family home that evening.

The young girl is between 1m55 and 1m60, with dark eyes and long dark brown hair. She wears dark glasses. At the time of her disappearance, Louanna Rypens was wearing a dark blue jacket.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the disappearance of the young teenager is considered worrisome. “Despite all the investigative work, Louanna Rypens has still not given any sign of life. Her relatives are obviously worried.”

Louanna Rypens or anyone with information is asked to contact the police. “You have to reassure your family and friends. If someone is hosting or protecting the young girl, they have to come forward.”

Witnesses can reach the police via the free toll number 0800/30 300 or via Child Focus on the number 116 000.

The Brussels Times