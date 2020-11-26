   
Academics demand maximum pressure on Iran over VUB professor
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 26 November, 2020
Latest News:
Academics demand maximum pressure on Iran over VUB...
Consultative Committee tomorrow: 4 scenarios to reopen shops...
‘No lonely Christmas’: Belgium urged to temporarily relax...
Belgium’s low emission zones have an impact, study...
Majority of HIV-positive Belgians are no longer infectious...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 26 November 2020
    Academics demand maximum pressure on Iran over VUB professor
    Consultative Committee tomorrow: 4 scenarios to reopen shops
    ‘No lonely Christmas’: Belgium urged to temporarily relax measures
    Belgium’s low emission zones have an impact, study shows
    Majority of HIV-positive Belgians are no longer infectious
    EuroMillions: After massive 120 million euro jackpot, winner keeps his promises
    200,000 Belgians receive disability allowance
    Belgium in Brief: (Not) Alone For Christmas?
    How Belgium’s neighbouring countries are handling Christmas
    Covid-19 mutation in mink surfaces in France and Poland
    Man arrested for death threat against Belgium’s Prime Minister
    Belgian cinemas eye reopening before Christmas
    Prices set to increase for petrol at the pump
    Belgian Holocaust survivor music lifts neighbours spirit during pandemic
    Belgium stays top of FIFA world ranking, ahead of World Cup draw
    Belgium surpasses 16,000 coronavirus deaths
    Belgium to receive €5 billion from EU’s post-coronavirus recovery fund
    Extradition sought in 29-year-old political murder case
    Study throws light on suicides among the over-45s
    Belgian lockdown saw rise in work commutes by bike
    View more
    Share article:

    Academics demand maximum pressure on Iran over VUB professor

    Thursday, 26 November 2020
    Dr. Ahmadreza Djalali

    The five Flemish universities in Belgium have issued a joint call for the government to exert “maximum pressure” on Iran to call off the execution of Ahmadreza Djalali.

    Earlier this week Dr. Djalali, who has Iranian and Swedish nationality and was a visiting professor at the Free University of Brussels (VUB), telephoned his wife in Sweden to tell her he was being transferred to solitary confinement.

    That move, according to prisoners’ right charity Amnesty International, is often a prelude to an execution in Iran.

    Dr, Djalali, an emergency medicine specialist, was arrested on a trip to Iran in 2016 and charged with espionage, at a trial where he was not allowed to defend himself. He claims the trial and conviction were retribution for his refusal to spy for Iran while he was working in Sweden.

    He was sentenced to death, despite an outcry from Swedish authorities. Iran rejected the criticism, arguing that foreigners had no right to interfere in how Iranian justice deals with one of its own citizens.

    Sweden’s response was to grant him Swedish nationality.

    In their letter, the members of the Flemish inter-university council – the rectors of the five Dutch-speaking universities (Antwerp, Brussels, Ghent, Hasselt and Leuven) said they were “horrified” to note that “after two and a half years of diplomatic efforts, Mr Djalali’s situation has deteriorated drastically.”

    This public attention is of vital importance,” VUB rector Caroline Pauwels told De Tijd. “As long as Ahmadreza is alive, we have a duty to take action. The next step could be to tackle this at a European and international level.”

    Yesterday Sophie Wilmès (MR), former prime minister now minister for foreign affairs, sent a message to the Iranian ambassador to Belgium, expressing support for the call from her Swedish counterpart, Ann Linde, for the cancellation of the death sentence on the scientist.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times