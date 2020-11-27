Belgium’s Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 7:00 PM

Belgium’s Consultative Committee will announce new measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus in the country during a press conference at 7:00 PM, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s cabinet confirmed to The Brussels Times.

Belgium’s National Security Council met on Friday from 1:00 PM to evaluate the current coronavirus measures and discuss perspectives the end-of-year period.

The press conference – available online – is expected to tackle the reopening of non-essential shops and whether or not people are allowed to gather for the winter festivities. The broadcast will be available here:

