   
Covid-19: Medical body critical of government handling of crisis
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 29 November, 2020
Latest News:
Covid-19: Medical body critical of government handling of...
Most museums in Flanders will not reopen on...
Coronavirus: Hundreds protest against curfew in Liège...
EU intellectual property plan would protect small companies...
Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies aged 85...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 29 November 2020
    Covid-19: Medical body critical of government handling of crisis
    Most museums in Flanders will not reopen on 1 December
    Coronavirus: Hundreds protest against curfew in Liège
    EU intellectual property plan would protect small companies
    Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies aged 85
    First flavour treatment facility opens for Covid survivors
    Coronavirus: fewer than 4,000 patients in hospital
    All six Brussels police zones warm to bodycams for officers
    Prayer and labour: Nuns produce toiletries from Trappist ale
    Coronavirus: Animal rights organisation welcomes fireworks ban
    Former Jihadi transferred to Belgian prison from Turkey
    Coronavirus: Over 400,000 deaths in Europe
    France: Jail time for man who threatened to make teacher “die like Samuel Paty”
    Social distancing: Four-person rule requires direct access to a garden
    Open VLD: No capital gains tax under this government
    Belgian insurers registered over 330,000 road accidents in 2019
    Man fatally shot in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean
    OECD: Pandemic has exposed digital divide between rich and poor
    Replacing nuclear energy: Engie Electrabel plans four gas plants
    Hydro-alcoholic gels score high on content, low on labelling
    View more
    Share article:

    Covid-19: Medical body critical of government handling of crisis

    Sunday, 29 November 2020
    The masks provided to the public failed to meet the recommended standard. © Belga

    The president of the High Council for Health has criticised the way the government of Sophie Wilmès tackled the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak in Belgium.

    Jean Nève was speaking on Friday in front of the special Covid-19 committee of the federal parliament, and singled out the fact that politicians had failed to follow some of the advice offered to them by disease experts.

    The majority of the recommendations offered by the High Council were implemented properly, he admitted, singling out in particular the provision of protective equipment, advice on ventilation and blood transfusions.

    On the other hand, he told MPs, the council’s advice on mental health was not followed. And in general, the approach at the start of the outbreak was hampered by the lack of a government with full powers and clear decision-making. 

    Policy was complicated by the division of responsibilities among federal and regional governments, and between health care and prevention.

    In addition, he said, the disease itself was minimised for too long, while the governments at various levels showed a reluctance to take unpopular decisions.

    One of the pieces of advice that went unheeded, Nève said, concerned the face masks ordered by the defence ministry. The council had recommended the masks – which were ultimately delivered to the public free by pharmacies – be washed at 60 degrees for hygiene reasons.

    While a panel of 20 scientists determined that the masks should be washed at 60 degrees, defence minister [Philippe Goffin (MR)] had found one scientist who advised that 30 degrees was sufficient,” said Nève.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times