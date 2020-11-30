   
Liège Airport will open Covid-19 testing village on Wednesday
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 30 November, 2020
Latest News:
Liège Airport will open Covid-19 testing village on...
Belgium receives first €2 billion in loans from...
Bitcoin price nears record $20,000 high...
Most Brussels museums ready for reopening...
Cheat Sheet: How Belgium can celebrate Coronavirus Christmas...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 30 November 2020
    Liège Airport will open Covid-19 testing village on Wednesday
    Belgium receives first €2 billion in loans from Commission tomorrow
    Bitcoin price nears record $20,000 high
    Most Brussels museums ready for reopening
    Cheat Sheet: How Belgium can celebrate Coronavirus Christmas
    Brussels to limit access, ban eating and smoking in Grand-Place
    Biden expected to visit Brussels again in early 2021
    ‘Once and for all’: sex work in Brussels remains forbidden
    Multinationals to blame for child labour in cocoa sector, report says
    No legal Covid-19 self-tests available in Europe yet, says Van Gucht
    Moderna pushes speedy EU approval of coronavirus vaccine
    Belgian activists launch ‘longest climate protest ever’ ahead of EU summit
    Belgium in Brief: The Latest New Coronavirus Rules Updated
    EU auditors: Overfishing in EU waters threat to marine environment
    Crisis Centre urges Belgians to shop online
    Belgian universities allowed partial campus reopening for exams
    Belgium spent €4.3 million on coronavirus drug not recommended by WHO
    Belgium’s coronavirus figures drop further, 906 patients in intensive care
    What are the rules when Belgium’s shops reopen?
    Coronavirus: Belgian music festivals ready to assist in mass vaccination campaign
    View more
    Share article:

    Liège Airport will open Covid-19 testing village on Wednesday

    Monday, 30 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The first of four Covid-19 testing centres agreed on by the Walloon government will open at Liège Airport on Wednesday, the authorities announced during a press conference on Monday.

    A total budget of €500,000 has been made available to develop these structures presented by Walloon Health Minister Christie Morreale, as complementary to the 37 testing centres that already exist in the Walloon Region.

    This first village will have five lines, managed in coordination with the Red Cross, which will call in particular on independent nurses to provide the service.

    The place will be open to the public from Monday to Saturday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM for six months, renewable if necessary. Free parking will be provided.

    Related News:

     

    It will not be necessary to have an appointment to go there, but it is strongly advised to request one via the website masanté.be.

    “This village is mainly aimed at people who are asymptomatic, or with few symptoms, who wish to be tested following a medical prescription, a return from abroad or who have been contacted by the tracing centre,” said Morreale.

    “The tour operator counters will be transformed into a counter, and 3/4 of the ‘arrival’ part of the terminal will be dedicated to the testing centre, which has been designed to continue to operate with air traffic,” said Luc Partoune, CEO of Liège Airport.

    “This project fits perfectly with our primary missions,” said Bruno De Meue, director of rescue services for the Belgian Red Cross.

    “We have had three test centres operational in Brussels since October and to date, 26,000 tests have already been carried out there, so we are pleased to bring our experience in this field to Wallonia as well.”

    The other three will be deployed in the coming weeks in the provinces of Walloon Brabant, Hainaut and Namur. Together, the four villages will have a capacity of 5,000 tests per day.

    The Brussels Times