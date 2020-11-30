Liège Airport will open Covid-19 testing village on Wednesday

The first of four Covid-19 testing centres agreed on by the Walloon government will open at Liège Airport on Wednesday, the authorities announced during a press conference on Monday.

A total budget of €500,000 has been made available to develop these structures presented by Walloon Health Minister Christie Morreale, as complementary to the 37 testing centres that already exist in the Walloon Region.

This first village will have five lines, managed in coordination with the Red Cross, which will call in particular on independent nurses to provide the service.

The place will be open to the public from Monday to Saturday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM for six months, renewable if necessary. Free parking will be provided.

It will not be necessary to have an appointment to go there, but it is strongly advised to request one via the website masanté.be.

“This village is mainly aimed at people who are asymptomatic, or with few symptoms, who wish to be tested following a medical prescription, a return from abroad or who have been contacted by the tracing centre,” said Morreale.

“The tour operator counters will be transformed into a counter, and 3/4 of the ‘arrival’ part of the terminal will be dedicated to the testing centre, which has been designed to continue to operate with air traffic,” said Luc Partoune, CEO of Liège Airport.

“This project fits perfectly with our primary missions,” said Bruno De Meue, director of rescue services for the Belgian Red Cross.

“We have had three test centres operational in Brussels since October and to date, 26,000 tests have already been carried out there, so we are pleased to bring our experience in this field to Wallonia as well.”

The other three will be deployed in the coming weeks in the provinces of Walloon Brabant, Hainaut and Namur. Together, the four villages will have a capacity of 5,000 tests per day.

