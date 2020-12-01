Belgium’s beauty salons want to reopen by 15 December

The National Union of Aesthetics in Belgium (UNEB) calls for the reopening of beauty salons by 15 December.

44% of beauty professionals are currently experiencing a very critical and serious situation after the announcement that they will remain closed until mid-January 2021, according to a survey conducted by the union.

For 79% of the salons in Belgium, the month of December represents a turnover ranging from 20% to 40% of their total annual turnover, in a normal period, UNEB stated.

The union is asking the government to consider reopening the sector on 15 December by “capping the maximum number of appointments, spaced out over time and capped per day.”

Additionally, UNEB also asks to be able to open the salons to sell the products and cosmetics they offer, like any other retailer.

The Brussels Times