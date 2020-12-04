   
Data protection authority refuses easier access to bank accounts
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 04 December, 2020
Latest News:
Data protection authority refuses easier access to bank...
Will rules relax, who’s first? Vaccine questions answered...
Stranded Brussels expats want adopted for Christmas Day...
Brexit: France threatens with veto in case of...
Website of Belgian intelligence was insecure for 24...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 04 December 2020
    Data protection authority refuses easier access to bank accounts
    Will rules relax, who’s first? Vaccine questions answered
    Stranded Brussels expats want adopted for Christmas Day
    Brexit: France threatens with veto in case of bad trade deal
    Website of Belgian intelligence was insecure for 24 hours
    Government refuses recognition for Great Mosque
    Coronavirus: UK receives first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
    Brussels’ fire department has a discrimination problem: report
    Washington Post mocks Belgium’s Christmas toilet rule
    Belgium’s coronavirus deaths rise above 17,000
    Djalili case: Iran floats idea of prisoner exchange
    ‘Significantly’ fewer pupils in quarantine than in September
    Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine gives at least three months of immunity
    Vaccination strategy brings hope, ‘but we’re not there yet,’ says PM
    Belgium is third most taxed country in Europe, OECD study shows
    €250 fine for Dutchman who crossed border to refuel 
    New cycling lane aims to reduce car commutes into Brussels
    Covid-19: over 1 billion people could live in poverty by 2030, UN warns
    Teachers should get priority access to Covid-19 jab, Flemish minister says
    LGBTQ organisation worried about MEP’s ‘dramatic outing’ after Brussels sex party
    View more
    Share article:

    Data protection authority refuses easier access to bank accounts

    Friday, 04 December 2020
    © Belga

    The Data Protection Authority (DPA) has rejected a proposal to allow tax authorities quicker and easier access to bank accounts of people being investigated.

    The measure is one of the two main planks of the policy of the De Croo government to fight tax fraud. It involves the information available to investigators from the Central Point of Contact (CPC), which holds details of all bank accounts in Belgium.

    The CPC is governed by the National Bank, and the only information freely available at present to investigators are the details of what bank accounts a person holds. If the inspectors want more, they have to convince a court there are valid grounds to suspect tax fraud.

    If the court order is given, investigators go to the bank concerned and demand details of the movements on the account.

    The new proposal would have obliged the banks to give more information on bank balances annually to the CPC. Investigators looking into possible cases of tax fraud, terrorist financing, money laundering and recovery of back taxes could then consult the suspect’s bank balances in one place, without the need to go through the courts.

    This is an unnecessary, very far-reaching and risky centralisation of financial data,” a spokesperson for the DPA said.

    The proposal does not demonstrate in what way the new obligatory reporting is essential, the DPA said. The information already available to inspectors clearly indicates what bank accounts and other financial products the target person holds and where.

    And the means are available for the necessary information to be obtained if the investigation is based on real suspicion and not simply a fishing expedition.

    The DPA also rejected the government’s argument that the Covid-19 epidemic was an additional justification for the new measure.

    Transient events can rarely justify the introduction of permanent measures,” the authority said.

    The advice of the authority is not binding on the government. The office of finance minister Vincent Van Peteghem (CD&V) said the advice would be carefully studied.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times