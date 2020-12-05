Covid-19: More than six million tests have been carried out

While all coronavirus indicators continue to drop, Belgium has now carried out over six million tests since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Saturday.

Between 26 November and 1 December, an average of 2,177.6 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 17% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 587,439. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 293.3 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 54% drop compared to the two weeks before.

Between 28 November and 4 December, an average of 187.3 patients was admitted to hospital, down 24% from the week before.

In total, 3,348 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 79 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 789 are in intensive care, which is one more than the day before. A total of 516 patients are on a ventilator – eight more than yesterday.

From 25 November to 1 December, an average number of 115.3 deaths occurred per day, marking a 21.1% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 17,142.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of more than six million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 29,700 was taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 9%. That means that fewer than one in ten people who get tested receive a positive result.

The percentage went down by 2.6% compared to last week, along with a 2% increase in testing.

The reproduction rate, finally, stands at 0.803. That rate (Rt) is the rate at which the virus spreads. As it remains below 1.0, it means that a person infected with coronavirus infects less than one other person on average.

The Brussels Times