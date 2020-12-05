   
Covid-19: More than six million tests have been carried out
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 05 December, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian companies circumvent arms embargo to Turkey...
Covid-19: More than six million tests have been...
Language website sees boom in visitors during lockdown...
Covid epidemic has hit numbers involved in volunteer...
Belgium now has 5th lowest coronavirus infection rate...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 05 December 2020
    Belgian companies circumvent arms embargo to Turkey
    Covid-19: More than six million tests have been carried out
    Language website sees boom in visitors during lockdown
    Covid epidemic has hit numbers involved in volunteer sector
    Belgium now has 5th lowest coronavirus infection rate in Europe
    Brussels’ kilometre tax plan faces criticism from Flanders and Wallonia
    Brussels launches colour-coded tool to limit crowding in Rue Neuve
    Supermarkets will adapt opening hours during Christmas holidays
    Basic-Fit called out for charging members despite coronavirus lockdown
    Belgium has ‘no solid plan’ for a third wave, expert warns
    Brussels opens its first pet cemetery
    Belgians will receive invitation letter for Covid-19 vaccine
    New night train connections coming to Europe in 2021
    Another year’s delay for victims of 20-year-old fraud case
    Youth should be priority group for vaccination, says psychologist
    Speculoos made Brussels cultural heritage
    Brussels Expo site could be central coronavirus vaccination hub
    Kinepolis down 15% on news of streaming choice by studios
    Brawl in Zaventem leaves one dead, several injured
    Belgium in Brief: Adopt An Expat For Christmas
    View more
    Share article:

    Covid-19: More than six million tests have been carried out

    Saturday, 05 December 2020
    © Laurie Dieffembacq/Belga

    While all coronavirus indicators continue to drop, Belgium has now carried out over six million tests since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Saturday.

    Between 26 November and 1 December, an average of 2,177.6 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 17% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 587,439. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 293.3 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 54% drop compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 28 November and 4 December, an average of 187.3 patients was admitted to hospital, down 24% from the week before.

    In total, 3,348 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 79 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 789 are in intensive care, which is one more than the day before. A total of 516 patients are on a ventilator – eight more than yesterday.

    From 25 November to 1 December, an average number of 115.3 deaths occurred per day, marking a 21.1% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 17,142.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of more than six million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 29,700 was taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 9%. That means that fewer than one in ten people who get tested receive a positive result.

    The percentage went down by 2.6% compared to last week, along with a 2% increase in testing.

    The reproduction rate, finally, stands at 0.803. That rate (Rt) is the rate at which the virus spreads. As it remains below 1.0, it means that a person infected with coronavirus infects less than one other person on average.

    The Brussels Times