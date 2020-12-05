   
Coronavirus costs schools over 50 euros extra per child
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 05 December, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus costs schools over 50 euros extra per...
The mind of József Szájer...
Rare infectious disease on the rise among children...
Moody downgrades Flanders and Wallonia amidst Coronavirus economic...
Belgium announces troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 05 December 2020
    Coronavirus costs schools over 50 euros extra per child
    The mind of József Szájer
    Rare infectious disease on the rise among children due to COVID-19
    Moody downgrades Flanders and Wallonia amidst Coronavirus economic impact
    Belgium announces troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021
    Programme has €800,000 for insects-as-food projects
    Muslim Executive responds to accusations of espionage
    Belgian companies circumvent arms embargo to Turkey
    Covid-19: More than six million tests have been carried out
    Language website sees boom in visitors during lockdown
    Covid epidemic has hit numbers involved in volunteer sector
    Belgium now has 5th lowest coronavirus infection rate in Europe
    Brussels’ kilometre tax plan faces criticism from Flanders and Wallonia
    Brussels launches colour-coded tool to limit crowding in Rue Neuve
    Supermarkets will adapt opening hours during Christmas holidays
    Basic-Fit called out for charging members despite coronavirus lockdown
    Belgium has ‘no solid plan’ for a third wave, expert warns
    Brussels opens its first pet cemetery
    Belgians will receive invitation letter for Covid-19 vaccine
    New night train connections coming to Europe in 2021
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus costs schools over 50 euros extra per child

    Saturday, 05 December 2020
    © PxHere

    The health crisis spawned by the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased the amount schools need to spend on each child by 50 euros, FELSI, a federation representing independent schools, is quoted as saying on Saturday by La Dernière Heure newspaper.

    Since mid-2020, FELSI has been supporting schools by reimbursing a third of the additional amount they spend on children due to the pandemic.

    The federation said it decided to do this after the General Secretariat of Catholic Education noted in June that the health crisis had cost schools in the Wallonia-Brussels Federation 39 million euros.

    According to FELSI, in September-December, the health crisis increased spending per child by 54.2 euros in primary schools and by 52.4 euros in secondary schools.

    These amounts cover expenditure linked to cleaning buildings and buying sanitisers while taking into consideration financial losses due to the cancellation of events such as school dinners.

    These losses have been estimated at 16 euros per primary school pupil and seven euros per secondary school student.

    The Brussels Times