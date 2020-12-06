   
Flemish opposition calls for free sanitary products in schools
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 06 December, 2020
Latest News:
Jambon: No deal Brexit could cost 28,000 jobs...
Covid-19: Main indicators go on falling, but more...
Flemish opposition calls for free sanitary products in...
Only one in three looks forward to a...
Covid-19: Politicians and virologists clash over measures...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 06 December 2020
    Jambon: No deal Brexit could cost 28,000 jobs in Flanders
    Covid-19: Main indicators go on falling, but more slowly now
    Flemish opposition calls for free sanitary products in schools
    Only one in three looks forward to a future in the same job
    Covid-19: Politicians and virologists clash over measures
    Hairdressers in Belgium set up shop on city streets to protest closures
    Historic Michael Jordan jersey sells for record 264,000 euros
    10% excess deaths in Belgium in 2020 due to Coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Police issue 165 curfew tickets per day
    Coronavirus costs schools over 50 euros extra per child
    The mind of József Szájer
    Rare infectious disease on the rise among children due to COVID-19
    Moody downgrades Flanders and Wallonia amidst Coronavirus economic impact
    Belgium announces troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021
    Programme has €800,000 for insects-as-food projects
    Muslim Executive responds to accusations of espionage
    Belgian companies circumvent arms embargo to Turkey
    Covid-19: More than six million tests have been carried out
    Language website sees boom in visitors during lockdown
    Covid epidemic has hit numbers involved in volunteer sector
    View more
    Share article:

    Flemish opposition calls for free sanitary products in schools

    Sunday, 06 December 2020
    © Pixabay

    Flemish opposition parties Groen and sp.a have called on the government to make sanitary products for girls available for free in schools.

    Campaigners have long worked for so-called ‘period products’ – essentially tampons and sanitary napkins – to be sold free of VAT as essential products, or even to be provided free of charge.

    Recently, the Scottish government said period products would from now on be free to all.

    Inspired by the world premiere decision, the two parties in Flanders are now calling for a compromise measure: provide period products to girls under 18 through their schools.

    It is estimated that 45% of Flemish students who struggle to make ends meet at home sometimes do not have the money for sanitary towels and tampons,” said member of parliament Celia Groothedde (Groen). “This illustrates how badly our poverty policy is failing.”

    Her resolution has been submitted with the support of Maxim Veys (sp.a).

    Groothedde called on Flemish welfare minister Wouter Beke (CD&V) to take the issue seriously.

    Having no money for sanitary towels or tampons is a hidden form of poverty in Flanders,” she said. “This is accompanied by double shame: for the lack of money and the taboo surrounding menstruation. In addition, I find it particularly distressing that students miss school days because they have their period,” she said.

    To avoid the stigma of poverty, the measure should not be dealt with by the social aid agencies, but better by the schools, Veys said.

    This doesn’t require expensive vending machines, Groothedde agreed. The products could be simply offered discreetly in the toilets.

    After all, we do not expect our students to pay for toilet paper. In order to avoid a policy that differs between municipalities or school networks, it is important that it happens at the level of the Flemish community. If the entire Flemish community participates and receives money for this, every girl at school will be treated equally,” she said.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times