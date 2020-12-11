   
Research: It takes 203 genes to make a human face
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 11 December, 2020
Latest News:
Research: It takes 203 genes to make a...
Belgium in Brief: A Bird? A Plane? A...
Things will now get better or worse, that’s...
‘Hardest-hit’ temporarily unemployed workers get €10 daily premium...
Leaving Belgium for Christmas: what are the rules...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 11 December 2020
    Research: It takes 203 genes to make a human face
    Belgium in Brief: A Bird? A Plane? A Drone
    Things will now get better or worse, that’s up to us, Van Gucht says
    ‘Hardest-hit’ temporarily unemployed workers get €10 daily premium
    Leaving Belgium for Christmas: what are the rules
    GSK-Sanofi delay Covid-19 vaccine due to setback
    EU climate agreement: Flemish government is not on board
    Belgium needs ‘short strict lockdown’ now, expert warns
    Flying drones over gardens to control people ‘goes too far,’ warn politicians
    Over 600,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Belgium
    Colruyt gets the go-ahead for sea-farm off Nieuwpoort
    Coronavirus: Belgium gets new group of expert advisors
    VRT will police its own neutrality under new agreement
    Event ‘without white people’ by Brussels feminist collective sparks controversy
    Drug driving police bust swell in Brussels with use of new saliva test
    Second mysterious monolith appears in Belgium
    Brussels loses bid to host new EU cybersecurity hub
    Brexit: bad deal would be worse than no deal, Belgian PM warns
    Flanders’ latest rules for Christmas explained
    Dutch doctors warn of rise in avocado-related injuries
    View more
    Share article:

    Research: It takes 203 genes to make a human face

    Friday, 11 December 2020
    © KU Leuven

    It takes 203 genes to determine what the human face looks like, according to a study by Pennsylvania State University and the university of Leuven.

    KU Leuven professor Peter Claes took part in an international study in 2018, together with Penn State, the university of Pittsburgh and Stanford University medical school, which identified 15 genes connected with the human face. The latest project has increased that number to 203 – 53 of which have never been reported before.

    The team hopes its work can lead to a better understanding of how the face is developed, and provide information useful in understanding malformations like cleft lip and palate. Scientists in other disciplines might also build on the work to understand better the evolution of the face, and even in time allow developments in reconstructing a face from DNA traces found in forensic investigations.

    “The face tells the outside world about your identity, who you are related to, where your ancestors come from and even your health,” said Julie White of Penn State, one of the joint first authors of the study.

    But we only know a fraction of how faces are formed,” added Karlijne Indencleef of KU Leuven, the other first author of the study.

    The facial structure comes together in early development, and if it doesn’t go right, you can get a cleft palate or other problems. We don’t fully know what controls those processes,” she added.

    The researchers used two data sets: one from the UK made up of data from 3,566 people, and one from the US with 4,680 subjects. The data sets contain not only a full DNA make-up of the subject, but also a highly-detailed 3D imaging of their face.

    More than 7,000 points were mapped on the face, and the whole face divided into 63 zones.

    That enabled them to determine that 203 genes were involved in the structure of the face – 89 that had been identified by other studies, 61 already implicated in facial malformations, and 53 that had never been identified before.

    If you compare what we found with previous literature, you see an overlap with our genes and genes that had previously been implicated in non-facial things such as limb development and organ and skeletal abnormalities,” said White. “There are shared genetics. Things that are related to the face as well as being related to another part of the body.”

    The study is published in the journal Nature Genetics.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times