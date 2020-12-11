   
Coronavirus: Antwerp allows more shops to open on Sunday
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 11 December, 2020
Latest News:
Brexit: Can UK expats return to Belgium after...
The better we follow the rules, the sooner...
Brexit: Eurostar terminal in Brussels will be modified...
Coronavirus: Antwerp allows more shops to open on...
Post-holiday quarantines will be a ‘problem’, Belgian business...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 11 December 2020
    Brexit: Can UK expats return to Belgium after 1 January?
    The better we follow the rules, the sooner they can relax, Belgian PM urges
    Brexit: Eurostar terminal in Brussels will be modified for customs needs
    Coronavirus: Antwerp allows more shops to open on Sunday
    Post-holiday quarantines will be a ‘problem’, Belgian business groups warn
    European Council ends in unanimity after watering down rule of law conditionality
    Belgium gains €5.1 billion from revival of EU recovery plan
    AstraZeneca to test combination with Russian Covid-19 vaccine
    Young whale with broken jaw washed up on Belgian beach
    UK shortens quarantine period for arrivals to 10 days
    Coronavirus has scrapped over 100,000 student jobs in Belgium
    Duvel and Pfizer vaccine made using the same groundwater
    Lufthansa CEO threatens to fire 1,000 pilots
    College of Europe closes communal spaces after lockdown parties
    Research: It takes 203 genes to make a human face
    Belgium in Brief: A Bird? A Plane? A Drone
    Things will now get better or worse, that’s up to us, Van Gucht says
    ‘Hardest-hit’ temporarily unemployed workers get €10 daily premium
    Leaving Belgium for Christmas: what are the rules
    GSK-Sanofi delay Covid-19 vaccine due to setback
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Antwerp allows more shops to open on Sunday

    Friday, 11 December 2020
    The Meir, a major Antwerp shopping street. Credit: Belga

    Shops in Antwerp outside of the historical city centre will be allowed to open on Sundays until the end of the year.

    Shops within the city centre were already allowed to open on Sundays. Allowing those outside the centre to open as well “ensures a better spread” of people, according to Antwerp Mayor Bart De Wever.

    While city officials argue that it is safer to expand the number of shops where people can go on Sundays, they will continue to monitor how busy it is, “both on the ground and with digital monitoring systems, and are well prepared to take appropriate measures if necessary,” said De Wever.

    The announcement comes at a time when Sciensano virologist Steven Van Gucht has said that “the cards are in our hands” as to how the coronavirus pandemic will go, and a professor at the University of Brussels has argued in favour of a “short, strict lockdown,” urging the government to call on the population to respect the rules “as a kind of last call.”

    Related News

     

    In a meeting on Thursday, the mayors of the province of Antwerp decided to take additional Covid-19 measures for the upcoming holiday period.

    Among other things, they will crack down on gatherings, going so far as to check “how many pizzas will be delivered” to any given home, according to the province’s governor Cathy Berx.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times