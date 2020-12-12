   
Coronavirus: Daily infections still top 2,000 in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 12 December, 2020
Latest News:
CLIMATE: UN Secretary-General urges countries to declare “state...
Coronavirus briefs: US approves vaccine...
Motoring organisations advise: No heavy coats inside the...
Electric vehicles: Fine particular pollution from brakes and...
Coronavirus: Daily infections still top 2,000 in Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 12 December 2020
    CLIMATE: UN Secretary-General urges countries to declare “state of emergency”
    Coronavirus briefs: US approves vaccine
    Motoring organisations advise: No heavy coats inside the car
    Electric vehicles: Fine particular pollution from brakes and tires could become a problem, OECD warns
    Coronavirus: Daily infections still top 2,000 in Belgium
    Belgium extends financial aid to businesses affected by coronavirus measures
    Iran executes journalist activist Rouhollah Zam
    Brexit: Royal Navy on standby to repel foreign fishermen
    European Film Awards 2020: Belgian co-production ‘Josep’ wins best animated film
    Car ploughs into Black Lives Matter protesters in New York
    Pfizer vaccine: Belgium receives fewer doses than expected in January
    LGBTI artistic freedom under threat worldwide, warns NGO
    Under investigation: Was Sinterklaas a super-spreader?
    Covid-19: Decline of virus in Belgium continues, but slows down
    KBC is Belgium’s most popular bank for 2020, survey says
    Brexit: Can UK expats return to Belgium after 1 January?
    The better we follow the rules, the sooner they can relax, Belgian PM urges
    Brexit: Eurostar terminal in Brussels will be modified for customs needs
    Coronavirus: Antwerp allows more shops to open on Sunday
    Post-holiday quarantines will be a ‘problem’, Belgian business groups warn
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Daily infections still top 2,000 in Belgium

    Saturday, 12 December 2020
    © Belga

    Average daily Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in Belgium averaged 2,175.7, in the week of 2-8 December, according to provisional figures on Friday from Sciensano.

    This was 1% less than the previous week, according to the public health institute.

    Daily hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between 5 and 11 December amounted to 183.3, 2% less than the previous week. On Friday, 2,873 persons were still hospitalised, including 646 in intensive care.

    Since the start of the epidemic in Belgium, 603,159 infections and 17,792 deaths have been registered.

    The positivity rate has decreased by 0.5% and is now 8.4%.

    The Brussels Times