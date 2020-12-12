Coronavirus: Daily infections still top 2,000 in Belgium...

Average daily Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in Belgium averaged 2,175.7, in the week of 2-8 December, according to provisional figures on Friday from Sciensano.

This was 1% less than the previous week, according to the public health institute.

Daily hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between 5 and 11 December amounted to 183.3, 2% less than the previous week. On Friday, 2,873 persons were still hospitalised, including 646 in intensive care.

Since the start of the epidemic in Belgium, 603,159 infections and 17,792 deaths have been registered.

The positivity rate has decreased by 0.5% and is now 8.4%.

The Brussels Times