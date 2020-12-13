   
Belgium: Politicians weigh in on the role of the communities
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 13 December, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium: Politicians weigh in on the role of...
400 people demonstrate in front of European Parliament...
The Amazon rainforest has lost an area the...
Johnson’s hallucinations of sovereignty...
Germany prepares tougher coronavirus measures...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 13 December 2020
    Belgium: Politicians weigh in on the role of the communities
    400 people demonstrate in front of European Parliament in support of Indian farmers
    The Amazon rainforest has lost an area the size of Spain in 18 years
    Johnson’s hallucinations of sovereignty
    Germany prepares tougher coronavirus measures
    Cautious optimism in Brexit talks before deadline
    Research: Serious Covid-19 could have a genetic cause
    Covid-19: More new cases, fewer in hospital and fewer deaths
    Coronavirus: Russia develops a vaccine for cats
    Brexit: Tories protest UK government’s gunboat diplomacy
    Covid-19: Expert opinion divided on Pfizer vaccine delay
    France: Six-year-old girl dies in boat disaster
    EU steps up fight against antisemitism
    SNCB brings in new railway timetables from today
    Financial help on the way for nursing homes
    UN urges countries to declare ‘state of climate emergency’
    Motoring organisations advise: No heavy coats inside the car
    Electric vehicles: Fine particular pollution from brakes and tires could become a problem, OECD warns
    Belgium extends financial aid to businesses affected by coronavirus measures
    Iran executes journalist activist Rouhollah Zam
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium: Politicians weigh in on the role of the communities

    Sunday, 13 December 2020
    © Belga

    The role of Belgium’s language communities in Brussels came up for discussion at different fora this weekend, with the Parti Socialiste (PS), Nieuwe Vlaams Alliantie (N-VA) and Greens all weighing in on the issue.

    For PS President Paul Magnette, Belgium would function better if it were based on four regions, which could imply the end of the Communities in Brussels.

    “Let’s try to have a Belgium that functions with four regions,” the leader of the French-speaking Socialists said on Sunday on the RTL-TV’s ‘Cest pas tous les jours dimanche’ programme.

    Queried on the issue two days before on VRT, Magnette had come out against the current system in Brussels, where the French and Dutch language communities are each competent in education, culture, media and so-called personal matters. “Having two communities in Brussels makes no sense to us,” he said, advocating bilingual education in the capital.

    He feels the waning importance of the communities in the capital is reflected in the change in the perspective of its Dutch-speaking residents, who see themselves more and more as ‘Bruxellois’ above all. “Brussels has been dominated for too long by the choices of others,” Magnette added.

    The fate of the capital had also been mentioned on Saturday by N-VA President Bart De Wever in l’Echo and De Tijd dailies. Over Summer, the Flemish nationalists had developed a draft compromise with the socialists that included an institutional aspect, but it was opposed by the liberals and ecologists, so it failed to garner enough support. However, the nationalist leader still cherishes the idea of a “historic compromise” with the PS in 2024.

    De Wever feels two essential points need to be settled. One is financing the new State structure and the Capital Region. The other, he says, is “knowing what we’ll do with Brussels in this new structure.”

    “Naturally, the Francophones want to lay their hands on the capital. Each year their ambition in this regard increases due to the way Brussels is changing,” he said. “What was historically a Flemish city has become a cosmopolitan one without a dominant culture, with an increasingly strong penchant for a ‘city-state’ type management. These are two main things that we’ll have to discuss and for which we’ll have to find a historic compromise.”

    For their part, the Greens had supported the idea of bilingual education in the regions in 2019 during a debate on the list of Constitutional articles open to review.

    “Brussels needs an effective, representative policy,” Brussels Minister Elke Van den Brandt tweeted on Sunday. “The central issue is the following: how to organise policy in such a way that it takes into consideration the diversity of a city with all the cultures of the entire world, a Belgian and European capital.”

    “Brussels resembles Belgium’s complexity,” she added. “It’s necessary to re-examine the roles of communities, regions and communes without any taboos, together with the Bruxellois and not above their heads.”

    The Brussels Times