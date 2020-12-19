   
Public transport inspectors can soon record Covid-19 violations
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 19 December, 2020
Latest News:
Cheat Sheet: Belgium’s latest measures...
‘Fries stands and DJ set’: Police shut down...
Public transport inspectors can soon record Covid-19 violations...
UK still not ready for Brexit, parliamentary commission...
Belgian regions will harmonise policies on immigration...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 19 December 2020
    Cheat Sheet: Belgium’s latest measures
    ‘Fries stands and DJ set’: Police shut down 30-person company lockdown party
    Public transport inspectors can soon record Covid-19 violations
    UK still not ready for Brexit, parliamentary commission stresses
    Belgian regions will harmonise policies on immigration
    Vaccination campaign could pose a danger for private data
    How Belgium’s latest travel rules work
    Fleeing suspect seriously hurt as police raid drugs gang
    Belgium’s federal police start border controls from today
    Covid-19: Confinement leads to boom in Christmas card sales
    Belgium’s new Covid-19 patients rise for first time since 7 November
    Brexit: Flanders prepares emergency lorry-parking
    Vaccine prices: minister’s blunder could harm EU negotiating position
    Belgium tightens rules for incoming travel
    Belgium to tighten border crossing measures: Reports
    Switzerland tightens coronavirus measures from Tuesday
    EU to purchase over 20 million coronavirus rapid tests
    Belgium needs a national curfew, minister says
    College of Europe pushes students’ ‘personal responsibility’ amid ‘party palace’ accusations
    Police break up cross-border lockdown party near Ghent
    View more
    Share article:

    Public transport inspectors can soon record Covid-19 violations

    Saturday, 19 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Inspectors on trains and buses will soon be authorised to record violations of the coronavirus measures, according to Belgium’s Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.

    “We already had very strict rules, we now have to observe them strictly,” Verlinden said in response to a question from the VRT on Friday, on the margins of a Consultative Committee meeting.

    The Passenger Locator Forms (PLF) that travellers have to complete when returning from vacation will be checked by the road police at the border, in addition to being verified at airports and in train stations.

    Where public transport is concerned, “inspectors in buses and trains will soon also record violations of the coronavirus rules, and possibly impose fines,” Verlinden said.

    The Brussels Times