Public transport inspectors can soon record Covid-19 violations...

Inspectors on trains and buses will soon be authorised to record violations of the coronavirus measures, according to Belgium’s Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.

“We already had very strict rules, we now have to observe them strictly,” Verlinden said in response to a question from the VRT on Friday, on the margins of a Consultative Committee meeting.

The Passenger Locator Forms (PLF) that travellers have to complete when returning from vacation will be checked by the road police at the border, in addition to being verified at airports and in train stations.

Where public transport is concerned, “inspectors in buses and trains will soon also record violations of the coronavirus rules, and possibly impose fines,” Verlinden said.

The Brussels Times