   
Belgian police complain extra Covid-19 tasks could curtail regular policing
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 19 December, 2020
Latest News:
NGO report unveils ‘merciless’ violence against migrants at...
Belgian police complain extra Covid-19 tasks could curtail...
Boris Johnson announces tighter Christmas rules for England...
Belgium could start relaxing measures by Easter, expert...
WHO to study coronavirus’ origin in Wuhan ‘without...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 19 December 2020
    NGO report unveils ‘merciless’ violence against migrants at Europe’s borders
    Belgian police complain extra Covid-19 tasks could curtail regular policing
    Boris Johnson announces tighter Christmas rules for England
    Belgium could start relaxing measures by Easter, expert says
    WHO to study coronavirus’ origin in Wuhan ‘without supervision’ from Beijing
    Cheat Sheet: Belgium’s latest measures
    ‘Fries stands and DJ set’: Police shut down 30-person company lockdown party
    Public transport inspectors can soon record Covid-19 violations
    UK still not ready for Brexit, parliamentary commission stresses
    Belgian regions will harmonise policies on immigration
    Vaccination campaign could pose a danger for private data
    How Belgium’s latest travel rules work
    Fleeing suspect seriously hurt as police raid drugs gang
    Belgium’s federal police start border controls from today
    Covid-19: Confinement leads to boom in Christmas card sales
    Belgium’s new Covid-19 patients rise for first time since 7 November
    Brexit: Flanders prepares emergency lorry-parking
    Vaccine prices: minister’s blunder could harm EU negotiating position
    Belgium tightens rules for incoming travel
    Belgium to tighten border crossing measures: Reports
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian police complain extra Covid-19 tasks could curtail regular policing

    Saturday, 19 December 2020
    © Belga

    Belgian police warned that the additional tasks linked to measures against the spread of the coronavirus could reduce time spent on their regular tasks, on Saturday.

    Belgium’s authorities have decided to monitor compliance with the measures more strictly, announcing on Friday evening that the police in particular would be tasked with enforcement.

    While the police say they will carry out these tasks loyally, they warn against capacity challenges due to the many additional tasks they have received.

    “People always look to the police, but we are reaching our maximum,” Nico Paelinck, head of the Local Police Permanent Commission, warned after a meeting of the working group in charge of enforcing Covid-19 measures.

    Paelinck warned that due to the additional workload, regular policing, such as activities usually carried out in the neighbourhoods, could be reduced.

    The police have also called on other services, especially the national railway company SNCB, and the Flemish health agency, to take up their responsibilities. Paelinck felt the SNCB, for example, should take part in monitoring compliance with Covid-19 measures.

    The Brussels Times