   
Dozens demonstrate against Covid-19 measures in Namur
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 20 December, 2020
Latest News:
Dozens demonstrate against Covid-19 measures in Namur...
Flanders announces new support measures for business and...
Flanders approves new paid ‘buddy’ system for integration...
Belgium closes borders to UK travellers from midnight...
Israel first country to mass vaccinate the population...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 20 December 2020
    Dozens demonstrate against Covid-19 measures in Namur
    Flanders announces new support measures for business and culture
    Flanders approves new paid ‘buddy’ system for integration
    Belgium closes borders to UK travellers from midnight
    Israel first country to mass vaccinate the population
    Covid-19: 250 scientists call for tougher European response
    Belgium’s average of daily Covid-19 deaths begins to rise
    Netherlands bans flights from UK over new Covid mutation
    Banned after Brexit: Entering the EU with a cheese sandwich
    New study shows difference between Covid-19 and flu
    How Belgium’s latest travel rules work
    NGO report unveils ‘merciless’ violence against migrants at Europe’s borders
    Belgian police complain extra Covid-19 tasks could curtail regular policing
    Belgium’s federal police start border controls from today
    Boris Johnson announces tighter Christmas rules for England
    Belgium could start relaxing measures by Easter, expert says
    WHO to study coronavirus’ origin in Wuhan ‘without supervision’ from Beijing
    Cheat Sheet: Belgium’s latest measures
    ‘Fries stands and DJ set’: Police shut down 30-person company lockdown party
    Public transport inspectors can soon record Covid-19 violations
    View more
    Share article:

    Dozens demonstrate against Covid-19 measures in Namur

    Sunday, 20 December 2020
    Illustration image. Credit: Matthew Kenwrick / Flickr

    Approximately 50 people demonstrated in the city centre of Namur against Belgium’s measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus on Saturday, according to Sudpresse.

    The protesters came out against compulsory face masks and other measures which, they said, affected the economy or their social lives.

    The protest began at about 2:00 PM and ended in Rue de Fer around 3:30 PM, when about ten police officers surrounded the group.

    According to the police, some 30 people were caught and will each be required to pay a fine. Others managed to escape.

    The group had applied for permission to demonstrate, but the request had been denied due to the social distancing measures imposed by the government.

    The Brussels Times