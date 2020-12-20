Dozens demonstrate against Covid-19 measures in Namur...

Approximately 50 people demonstrated in the city centre of Namur against Belgium’s measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus on Saturday, according to Sudpresse.

The protesters came out against compulsory face masks and other measures which, they said, affected the economy or their social lives.

The protest began at about 2:00 PM and ended in Rue de Fer around 3:30 PM, when about ten police officers surrounded the group.

According to the police, some 30 people were caught and will each be required to pay a fine. Others managed to escape.

The group had applied for permission to demonstrate, but the request had been denied due to the social distancing measures imposed by the government.

The Brussels Times