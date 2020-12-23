   
Video surfaces of lockdown party raid which left several injured
Wednesday, 23 December, 2020
    Video surfaces of lockdown party raid which left several injured

    Wednesday, 23 December 2020
    Credit: Belga
    A new video circulating on social media has shed light on a violent incident last weekend where several people injured during a police inspection of 10 person lockdown party in Waterloo.

    The images seem to confirm reports by the public prosecutor’s office that the owner of the house, his wife and their children were fighting back against the inspection by the police.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Emma Troisieme (@emma_hck)


    In the video, someone can be heard asking the police, “you beat up a mother in front of her underage 11-year-old daughter because she gave a little slap?”

    Three police officers in total were hurt according to L’Avenir, including one who suffered a broken tooth. That happened when the mother of the family was filming, after being asked by an officer to step back as he pushed her phone away, the public prosecutor said according to Sud Presse.

    By the mother’s account, she herself was injured during the inspection as well, breaking her nose and losing consciousness twice.

    She also alleged that officers hit her head against her car multiple times and that “the blows were so violent that the car’s headlight came out of the bonnet,” saying she had blood all over her face.

    A general practitioner who examined the family the next day denounced the police’s behaviour as “violence, without any restraint or respect.”

    Nevertheless, the father, mother and their adult daughter will be summoned to appear before the correctional court to answer for rebellion, assault of police officer and curfew infractions, according to the public prosecutor’s office.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times