West Flemish governor faced threats due to coronavirus...

The governor of West Flanders, Carl Decaluwé, required police protection at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis after receiving several threats, he revealed on Wednesday.

As a result of the threats, police were watching his workplace but also his personal home.

The governor did not specify the content of the threats but confirmed that they were related to the Covid-19 crisis.

“We regularly receive unfriendly e-mails, but these messages went a little too far this time,” he explained. “The competent services then decided to set up police protection in Bruges and Kortrijk. The police spent every hour there.

The threats finally stopped and the protection procedure was stopped after two months.

