   
Brussels police overwhelmed by escaping lockdown party-goers
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 24 December, 2020
Latest News:
How Belgian police will check people on Christmas...
Brussels police overwhelmed by escaping lockdown party-goers...
Netherlands requires negative Covid-19 test for all flights...
Brexit: UK made ‘huge concessions’ in deal negotiations...
Vaccination campaign: What information will be stored?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 24 December 2020
    How Belgian police will check people on Christmas Eve
    Brussels police overwhelmed by escaping lockdown party-goers
    Netherlands requires negative Covid-19 test for all flights from abroad
    Brexit: UK made ‘huge concessions’ in deal negotiations
    Vaccination campaign: What information will be stored?
    Children not exempt from cuddle contact rule, Crisis Centre warns
    Vaccine transports take to the roads under tight security
    Coronavirus: fewer than 2,500 patients in hospital
    West Flemish governor faced threats due to coronavirus
    UK restricts South Africa arrivals over 2nd coronavirus strain
    Infections in Belgian schools have been stable since fall break
    Brexit trade deal could happen today: reports
    Brexit grief shows Article 50 doesn’t work, Flemish MEP warns
    Lufthansa to fly 80 tonnes of food to UK amid shortages
    EU’s first Pfizer vaccines start journey under police escort
    Belgium’s second round of vaccinations will happen in Flanders
    Covid-19: Social and mental health declining, says Sciensano
    European Court of Human Rights hit by cyber attack
    Belgium in Brief: Why Kanye Was in Antwerp
    Bruges hospital closed for 10 days: “Our staff are worn out”
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels police overwhelmed by escaping lockdown party-goers

    Thursday, 24 December 2020
    © Россия 24

    A Russian TV channel has published video footage of how two female police officers were overrun after they tried to break up a lockdown party in Anderlecht.

    The crew from Russia24 were on patrol in Brussels with two female officers from the Midi police zone, which includes Anderlecht. Just before 8:00 PM on Friday evening, they responded to a call for noise nuisance on the Boulevard de la Révision.

    Arriving at the address, they found the front door open, and followed the noise into the basement, where they found a room filled with people dancing and drinking. The two officers were immediately confronted by a small group of large men, and when they explained their reason for being there, the crowd began to flood past them and up the stairs to the exit.

    The two officers were unable to hold back the crowd, estimated to be about 30 people. By the time reinforcements arrived, only five party-goers were still on the scene. They will receive a corona-fine of €750 for taking part in an illegal gathering.

    The officers were not hurt during the altercation. The zone police chief, Jurgen De Landsheer, defended the situation where two officers were alone in confronting a room full of people.

    We have always worked that way,” he told the VRT. “We send two people out to see what is going on. If necessary, reinforcements can be requested. That happened here too, but the men started pulling and pushing. Little could be done about that. The safety of my people is paramount. Some of the men were not wearing a face mask. I don’t want my people to get sick.”

    Police will now attempt to trace the organisers of the party, who would face a much larger fine.

    The video itself has been viewed 866,422 times since it was published on Sunday, with more than 8,000 likes.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times