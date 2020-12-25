   
Church bells ring in unison across Belgium as a ‘signal of comfort and hope’
Friday, 25 December, 2020
    Church bells ring in unison across Belgium as a ‘signal of comfort and hope’

    Friday, 25 December 2020

    Church bells across Belgium rang out on Christmas Day at 12:00 noon.

    The Belgian bishops had called for the country’s church bells to ring in unison to celebrate Christmas and support people who have been and are affected by the pandemic.

    The national sound of the bells this year is also a support for people battling the coronavirus, especially for healthcare workers. It is also a “signal of solidarity between us all.” “As a sign of comfort and hope, especially for those affected by the coronavirus and their loved ones,” they said earlier this week.

    “The message of Christmas is heard even during the pandemic, that God is close to us in his charity, that Jesus comes to share our human existence, that the Holy Spirit takes us out of fear and uncertainty and that we can grow in solidarity with the poor,” the Belgian bishops said in a message.

