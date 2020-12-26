   
New cases, admissions and deaths down as restrictions take hold
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 26 December, 2020
Latest News:
Covid-19: First vaccines arrive at Leuven hospital...
Covid-19: Jaw pain is an unexpected side-effect of...
New cases, admissions and deaths down as restrictions...
New Brussels modern art museum gets the go-ahead...
Coronavirus: Saint Nicholas nursing home visit results in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 26 December 2020
    Covid-19: First vaccines arrive at Leuven hospital
    Covid-19: Jaw pain is an unexpected side-effect of mask wearing
    New cases, admissions and deaths down as restrictions take hold
    New Brussels modern art museum gets the go-ahead
    Coronavirus: Saint Nicholas nursing home visit results in death of 18 residents
    Brexit deal: The day after
    Apple prepares to launch its own electric vehicle
    Church bells ring in unison across Belgium as a ‘signal of comfort and hope’
    Covid infection rate in Belgium declines
    Calm Christmas Eve for Brussels police
    Brexit: ‘Trade will no longer run as smoothly’
    Netherlands requires negative covid test for train and ship arrivals
    100 people evacuated on Christmas Eve after warehouse catches fire in Anderlecht
    Brexit: MEPs to vote on deal in 2021
    Belgium apologises for confusion about Christmas rules for children
    Life in the All Passport line: Belgian Brits get info on new rights
    Commission asks EU countries to scrap UK travel ban
    Netherlands requires negative Covid-19 test for all flights from abroad
    Brexit deal: UK leaves EU’s Erasmus programme
    Brexit: ‘We’ve taken back control’, says UK PM
    View more
    Share article:

    New cases, admissions and deaths down as restrictions take hold

    Saturday, 26 December 2020
    © Belga

    Fewer than 2,500 coronavirus patients in Belgium are in hospital as the increase of daily average new coronavirus infections continues to slow down, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Saturday.

    Between 16 and 22 December, an average of 2,378.4 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 6% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 637,246. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 298.9 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 12% increase compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 17 and 23 December, an average of 173 patients was admitted to hospital, which is 7% fewer than the week before.

    In total, 2,283 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 190 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 511 are in intensive care, the same number as yesterday. A total of 300 patients are on a ventilator – one more than yesterday.

    From 16 to 22 December, an average number of 87.7 deaths occurred per day, marking a 9.2% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 19.089.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 6.8 million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of over 38,600 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 7.4%.

    The percentage went down by 0.8% compared to last week, along with a 10% increase in testing.

    The reproduction rate, finally, is now 0.95, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects just under one other person on average.

    The Brussels Times